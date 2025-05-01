29.Mai.2025









WHDLoad-Frontend: iGame 2.5.1 (AmigaOS 3/4, MorphOS)

iGame ist ein MUI-basiertes Frontend für das Starten von WHDLoad-Titeln. George 'walkero' Sokianos hat an dem quelloffene Programm wieder einige Änderungen vorgenommen: Added: Added a file requester in the Properties window, which can be used to set a different WHDLoad slave file for an item. This is useful when a game/demo changed place on the hard disk. (#174)

Added: Based on the selected file by the new field, the tooltypes text is updated, enabled/disabled, based if the selected file is a WHDLoad slave one.

Changed: Moved the Properties window code to its own files

Changed: Added the "Open game folder" menu in the MorphOS version, that was missing

Changed: Disabled the gamepad usage on MorphOS because it was reported giving problems while playing a game

Fixed: Fixed starting WHDLoad games in MorphOS using WHDLoadopener (#253) (cg)



[Meldung: 29. Mai. 2025, 23:19]

