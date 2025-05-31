amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
01.Jun.2025



 OS4Depot-Uploads bis 31.05.2025
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 31.05.2025 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
libsdl3_gfx.lha          dev/lib 3Mb   4.1 Drawing and graphical effects ex...
libsdl3_image.lha        dev/lib 2Mb   4.1 SDL3 image file loading library
libsdl3_ttf.lha          dev/lib 4Mb   4.1 A Freetype 2.0 wrapper for SDL3
arabic_console_device... dri/inp 3Mb   4.1 An arabic console device, line&a...
uae.lha                  emu/com 2Mb   4.1 Classic Amiga Emulation (JIT + A...
retroarch_cores_insta... emu/gam 348Mb 4.1 Cores for soon to be released Re...
breakhack.lha            gam/rol 17Mb  4.1 Breakhack is a small roguelike game
tmscolor.lha             gra/con 388kb 4.0 Converter from BMP to TMS9928 fo...
igame.lha                uti/mis 455kb 4.0 Front-end for WHDLoad
rdrprep.lha              uti/mis 59kb  4.0 Submit jobs to a Hercules reader
(snx)

[Meldung: 01. Jun. 2025, 07:12] [Kommentare: 0]
