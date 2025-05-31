|01.Jun.2025
| OS4Depot-Uploads bis 31.05.2025
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 31.05.2025 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
libsdl3_gfx.lha dev/lib 3Mb 4.1 Drawing and graphical effects ex...
libsdl3_image.lha dev/lib 2Mb 4.1 SDL3 image file loading library
libsdl3_ttf.lha dev/lib 4Mb 4.1 A Freetype 2.0 wrapper for SDL3
arabic_console_device... dri/inp 3Mb 4.1 An arabic console device, line&a...
uae.lha emu/com 2Mb 4.1 Classic Amiga Emulation (JIT + A...
retroarch_cores_insta... emu/gam 348Mb 4.1 Cores for soon to be released Re...
breakhack.lha gam/rol 17Mb 4.1 Breakhack is a small roguelike game
tmscolor.lha gra/con 388kb 4.0 Converter from BMP to TMS9928 fo...
igame.lha uti/mis 455kb 4.0 Front-end for WHDLoad
rdrprep.lha uti/mis 59kb 4.0 Submit jobs to a Hercules reader
(snx)
[Meldung: 01. Jun. 2025, 07:12] [Kommentare: 0]
