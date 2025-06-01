07.Jun.2025









AmigaOS 4: Texteditor DumbPad 0.3

Roman 'kas1e' Kargin wollte mit "DumbPad" einen einfachen und stabilen Texteditor erschaffen. Es handelt sich um sein ersten Reaction-basiertes Projekt, Version 0.3 unterstützt bereits Karteikartenreiter und Notifications nutzt AISS für Menü- und Knopfgrafiken. Das Projekt habe "definitiv noch Bugs", laufe aber schon sehr stabil. Für Tests des Editors auf anderen Systemen wäre der Entwickler dankbar.







Folgende Eigenschaften sind bereits implementiert: AISS for toolbar and RMB menu

Features : New, Open, Save, SaveAs, Cut, Copy, Paste, Undo, Redo, Search, SelectAll, Delete

Drag-and-drop support for opening files.

Complex logic to handle application exit with unsaved data (for single and multiple tabs).

Command-line argument support for opening files.

Iconification support for Workbench.

ARGB bitmap support for internal clicktab images.

AmigaOS versioning support.

Support for opening empty files.

Warning requester when a file is in use by another application during saving.

Skipped NULL bytes to enable opening binary files.

Pop-up menu with Close/Iconify/Snapshot/Jump to Screen functionality

Status bar at bottom, using button.gadget, shows line and column numbers.

Advanced Find/FindNext Functionality: Supports input interrupts for additional keys and aligns with the logic of modern editors. For example, while the editor is active, pressing F3 triggers FindNext, seamlessly searching the entire file without interruption. Additionally, if text is found, reopening he search window recalls the last search term.

If the user tries to paste with an empty clipboard, we trigger IIntuition->DisplayBeep() for feedback.

Font selection: Prioritizes a monospaced (fixed) font from the "Prefs:Font/System Default". If unavailable or proportional, falls back to the one from "Prefs:Font/Screen Font". If both are unavailable, defaults to the goold old Topaz/10. Wenn DumbPad eine gewisse Reife erreicht hat, soll der Quelltext freigegeben werden. (cg)



[Meldung: 07. Jun. 2025, 23:03] [Kommentare: 0]

[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]

