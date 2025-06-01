amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
20.Jun.2025
MorphZone


 MorphOS: Webbrowser Wayfarer 10.1
Jacek 'jacadcaps' Piszczek hat das erste Update für die Version 10 seines Webbrowsers Wayfarer für MorphOS veröffentlicht (amiga-news.de berichtete). Die Änderungen:
  • Fixed blob:// file downloads
  • Fixed a crash in CSS blending (reported on vw.pl, swisspost.ch)
  • Fixed not being able to restart Wayfarer after a crash
  • Improved WebKit assert logging
(dr)

[Meldung: 20. Jun. 2025, 23:29] [Kommentare: 0]
