amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen?]

< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >
02.Jul.2025
David Brunet (ANF)


 Neue Artikel auf der Obligement-Webseite
In den letzten zwei Monaten wurde die Webseite des französischen AmigaOS- und MorphOS-Magazins Obligement um die untenstehenden Beiträge erweitert. Übersetzungen in andere Sprachen sind stets willkommen, Interessenten wenden sich bitte an David 'Daff' Brunet.
  • News from May/June 2025
  • Old articles from Génération 4 42 to 47: Interview with Robert Devereux, Review of Air Bucks, Review of Hook, News: Les 4 D'Or FNAC/Génération 4 1991, File: CD-ROM, CDTV, CD-I - the new generation, Review of The Perfect General, Review of SimCity [CDTV], News: System 3, a company on the rise, Review of Pinball Dreams, Review of Leisure Suit Larry 1 Enhanced, etc.
  • Interview with Christophe Boucourt (Édition 64K)
  • Interview with Reinhold Kloth (demomaker)
  • Hardware: A1200NG
  • DIY: AmigaOne XE - part 2, AGP and PCIe graphics cards DIY: Restoring an Amiga 500 (power supply, kebard, boot, trap connector, metal case)
  • Articles from the ZINE diskmag n°2 (December 1989)
  • File: The story behind the creation of Music-X
  • File: The official Amiga and marketed clones (update)
  • File: Amiga prototypes and projects (update)
  • File: Amiga 600, the Amiga nobody wanted
  • Tutorial: Building a custom A600 Kickstart with HRTmon on macOS
  • Tutorial: Amiga 500 and USB interface Tutorial: Setting up a cross-compiler for AROS on Windows 10/11 with WSL2
  • Point of view: Can the real Joe Pillow stand up? The story of Joe Pillow by Dale Luck
  • Programming: Assembler - WAIT, SKIP and COPJMPX: an advanced use of the Copper
  • Programming: ANT Listings retyped with an additional version adapted to the vbcc compiler
  • Special quiz about the A1200NG
(nba)

[Meldung: 02. Jul. 2025, 00:23] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Datenschutzerklärung | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1998-2025 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.