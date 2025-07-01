|ENGLISH VERSION
|03.Jul.2025
Cloanto (ANF)
| Cloanto veröffentlicht Amiga Forever and C64 Forever 11
In Version 11 der Emulatoren "Amiga Forever" und "C64 Forever" stellt Cloanto neue virtuelle Drucker zur Verfügung: für den emulierten Amiga gibt es neben virtuellem Postscript-Druck - auf Wunsch direkt in eine PDF-Datei - auch einen Epson-kompatiblen "Drucker", der auf Wunsch auch Endlospapier samt Lochung und Perforation emuliert, außerdem unterstützten die virtuellen Tastaturen beider Emulatoren jetzt Touchscreen-Input, inklusive Multi-Touch und Wisch-Unterstützung:
Pressemitteilung: July 3, 2025 - Cloanto today released version 11 (build 11.0.22.0) of Amiga Forever and C64 Forever, the official Commodore/Amiga preservation, emulation and support suites for Windows.
More than two years in the making, this new generation expands into the physical world with high-fidelity virtual printers, touchscreen input, and handheld device support, bridging classic computing with modern interaction.
Each of the new virtual printers (EpsonQ, MPS 803, and CBM 8026) was engineered to be best in class, delivering vector-sharp text, high-resolution color graphics, and live previews. These are not only unmatched in the emulation space, but also raise the bar for what virtual printing can achieve overall.
For advanced Amiga users who prefer PostScript printing, a new integration with the optional Ghostscript software makes it possible to render Amiga PostScript to non-PostScript printers, or to convert the output to vector-based PDF.
On the CBM 8-bit side, two virtual printers are featured. The MPS 803 recreates an accurate dot matrix experience, using scalable vector dots. The CBM 8026 provides a new benchmark for printing and preserving listings and documents, as it combines laser-quality text with "quote mode", reverse and PETSCII characters. These capabilities were missing from the original (slow and expensive) daisy wheel hardware.
All printers have a wide-carriage option and extended character sets, including European and Japanese characters used across C128, C64, VIC 1001, and VIC 20 models. Version 11 also includes PETSCII TrueType fonts for accurate export and editing of printed output.
For maximum nostalgia, a virtual fanfold paper option renders perforations and cut marks to recreate the ultimate "retro printer" effect. As one enthusiastic user put it: "I've always wanted to print in the old dot matrix style on modern printers." Thanks to Cloanto's RetroPlatform framework, which provides shared access to virtual devices like modems and printers across systems, it's even possible to connect 8-bit printers to the Amiga, or to have older systems like a PET or a C64 use EpsonQ or PostScript emulation (geoPublish and geoWrite, anyone?)
Version 11 also adds native touchscreen input, with support for swipe, pan and pinch gestures, plus multi-touch functionality for the virtual keyboard. The keyboard itself can now be operated in a new Overlay mode (in addition to Docked and Floating), designed for fullscreen use and interaction via touchscreen or game controller.
With 2025 shaping up to be a pivotal year for handheld devices, Amiga Forever 11 and C64 Forever 11 bring together touchscreen features, the new overlay virtual keyboard, and expanded game controller shortcuts (including multi-button combinations) into a unified experience optimized for portable use.
Hundreds of smaller new features and refinements also made it into these new versions. Windows too went through several new releases since the previous major release of Amiga Forever and C64 Forever, and the new code base provides better support for features introduced in Windows 11 and Windows 10 versions up to 25H2.
As always, we remain grateful to the many friends who support this project and share our passion, vision and hope for the Amiga and CBM 8-bit heritage.
Amiga Forever 11 is available now in three editions:
Prices start from $9.95. Version 11 is free for Lifetime Upgrades customers and to anyone who purchased version 10 on or after March 1, 2025.
Visual Tours
Here are some suggested highlights for YouTubers and others who prefer a more visual exploration. Some celebrate the classic 8-bit CBM systems, while others showcase features shared with the more advanced Amiga environments.
