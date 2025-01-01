07.Jul.2025









Marke Eigenbau: Programmierbares ROM-Modul KickSmash32, Version 1.7

KickSmash32 ist ein Kickstart-ROM-Ersatzmodul, das sowohl direkt unter AmigaOS als aber auch via USB-C von Linux aus programmiert werden kann und acht Flash-Bänke für unterschiedliche ROM-Dateien zur Verfügung stellt. Seit der Version 1.6 werden die Modelle Amiga1200, Amiga 3000 und 4000, als auch Amiga 4000CR und Amiga 3000T unterstützt.



Die nun veröffentlichte Version 1.7 bietet folgende Änderungen:



hostsmash Fixed bug where merging 512KB Amiga ROMs resulting in 1 MB image to write. This is not desirable because AmigaOS ROM images are doubled.

Enhanced ROM write to no longer check if area is erased, but to just prompt user for erase approval.

Fixed hostsmash "--clock" argument alias for "-c" ROM switcher Fixed bug introduced in 1.6 ROM switcher which can cause motherboard fast memory to go missing.

Fixed bank switch timeout to not abort unexpectedly at startup.

Fixed potential Blitter initialization bug.

Added polygon fill so the rendering of Kicksmash is not just line art. Kicksmash FW Fixed bug where crash could happen at long reset if longreset bank is not set

Fixed pin test bug where SOCKET_OE=1 might cause SOCKET_D31=1

Worked around M29F160 flash chip bug which prevented AmigaOS 2.04 from being flashed. Value 0x90 was being written to address 0x55, which put the flash in "READ CFI QUERY" mode, causing programming to fail.

Added "address" pattern to Kicksmash "patt" command.

Added "random" pattern to Kicksmash "patt" command.

Added Flash OEWE test of Q2 and Q3 based on speed of those parts. This test was implemented because AO34000A parts populated on the Rev 6a boards cause programming from the Amiga to fail because they are too slow.

Fixed walking bits tests in "test" command.

Increased Amiga UART buffer from 1024 bytes to 2048 bytes.

Fixed potential false error at 100% when hostsmash is writing a ROM.

Eliminated some variable latency in Kicksmash-Amiga CPU command replies. smash Improved flash ID test (6) to report values on failure.

Code to return flash to read mode now tries extra hard. This may fix crashes with "smash erase" and "smash write" commands.

Minor help text improvements.

Improved 'flash id' test failure recovery to be less likely to hang Amiga.

Implemented flash command sync retry when Kicksmash is late with flash command. This will hopefully resolve "flash id" test and other flash command failures. Miscellaneous Fixed bug in wdikicksmash.bat, which was fetching the wdi-simple.exe using a bad filename. Documentation Added warning about Kicksmash1200 incompatibility with TF1260.

Minor documentation updates. PCBs Rev Kicksmash1200 to version 7.1 (fix USB-C cutout) (dr)



