"M.I.L.V." ("Missile Intercepting Lethal Vehicle") ist die aktuelle Bezeichnung des ursprünglich unter den Arbeitstiteln "Hyperborea" bzw. "Danmaku" fungierenden Bullet-Hell-Shooters, der von Daniel 'Daytona675x' Müßener (Code), Holger Crome (Grafik) und Roland 'Triace' Voss (Musik) entwickelt wird. Das neunte Vorschau-Video soll den aktuellen Stand illustrieren, folgende Neuerungen haben sich laut Müßener seit der letzten Version ergeben: as promised, an improved hitbox indicator.

new self-made sound effects.

power-ups (weapon+, bomb+, life+ and the typical MP item).

continues.

6 highscore tables, one for each difficulty level and 1p/2p.

more bullet- and pattern-types.

in-game messages. Currently used for the typical WARNING before the boss, but also for the level-end bonus score adding as the system allows for placeholders and procedural text adjustments on the fly.

pixel perfect occlusion. Every background tile can have a mask to be used for occlusion effects on enemies. E.g. ground enemies can appear from behind rocks or move below bridges or hide below trees, stuff like that. This works with all types of enemies.

of course background changes like explosion craters take such occlusion masks into account too.

also note that fully occluded enemies cannot be shot and won't shoot. Finally some good usage for the blitter's zero flag :)

background brightness can be adjusted in the main-menu. Well, we all get older and this may certainly help some people to easier distinguish bullets and enemies from the background.

in the rare case of a frame-drop, the game will now lock to 25Hz for about a second to avoid micro-stuttering.

replaced some enemy placeholders (no pumpkins from the Halloween video anymore). Especially sliced and added a mod of the famous Dodonpachi tank boss,

mostly to give Crome some hints on how to partition his own bosses. satellite mode. For now this is just available through the hidden cheat menu, I don't know if I'm going to make this an official game mode. Anyway, if activated the 2nd player ship will follow the 1st player ship and shoot with the other gun. I added this for nice video recording if my daughter is not available for a 2P session :)

lots of other stuff (e.g. many fixes / optimizations, fresh scoring system, improved tool-chain, ship movement speeds adjusted to be more DDP-alike, particles on player death, etc. etc.)

Crome prepared backgrounds for three levels so far. Enemies come last because I first prepare enemy patterns and swarms so that he knows the max dimensions before drawing...

a new name: "Missile Intercepting Lethal Vehicle" - or M.I.L.V. SWIV is my favorite Amiga shmup and this is another nod to those guys. (cg)



