Emulator: Denise V2.6
Denise ist ein zyklusgenauer und plattformunabhängiger Emulator, der seit der Version 2.0 neben einem C64 auch einen Amiga 500 und Amiga 1000 (Kickstart Disks werden benötigt) emulieren kann (YouTube-Video). Die nun veröffentlichte Version 2.6 bietet amigaseitig unter anderem erstmals Unterstützung des Hires-Denise-Chips (ECS) als auch Festplattenunterstützung. Alle Änderungen:
- Amiga: added harddisk emulation
- built-In HD Controller
- M-Tec AT 500
- VHD support for dynamic HDFs
- Amiga: added ECS Denise emulation (A500+/A600)
- Amiga: added option to overclock CPU
- Amiga: support for floppy disks in SCP format
- Amiga: added CD32 gamepad support
- Amiga: added option to show Caps Lock LED in status bar
- Windows 10/11: added dark UI mode
- added LHA support: added option to convert LHA archives to Amiga native filesystem (ADF, HD-ADF or HDF)
- APP can be used fully or partially portable
- added file history to make it easier to re-insert files
