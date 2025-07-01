amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
.
.

26.Jul.2025



 Emu68: Imager Tool 1.0.6.1 für Windows
Das "Imager Tool" ermöglicht es PiStorm-Benutzern, eine SD-Karte mit der Motorola68K-Emulation Emu68 und einer vorkonfigurierten AmigaOS 3-Installation vorzubereiten. Änderungen seit unserer letzten Meldung:
  • Bugfix for the Emu68-Updater script which would cause it not to work in rare circumstances
  • Added genet.device for Ethernet connections for Pi4/CM4 users where Kickstart version >= 3.2
  • Added Online script for genet.device
  • Added Emu68-Updater by Shaytan so a user can check and automatically install updates to Emu68 when they are released
  • Added GUI Version of SMB Config by Shaytan
  • Added GUI version of Wifi Config by Shaytan
  • Added AreWeOnline by TomCat
  • Added additional software from Aminet to support the above (CLICon, aget)
(cg)

[Meldung: 26. Jul. 2025, 22:56] [Kommentare: 0]
.
