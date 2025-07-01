26.Jul.2025









Emu68: Imager Tool 1.0.6.1 für Windows

Das "Imager Tool" ermöglicht es PiStorm-Benutzern, eine SD-Karte mit der Motorola68K-Emulation Emu68 und einer vorkonfigurierten AmigaOS 3-Installation vorzubereiten. Änderungen seit unserer letzten Meldung: Bugfix for the Emu68-Updater script which would cause it not to work in rare circumstances

Added genet.device for Ethernet connections for Pi4/CM4 users where Kickstart version >= 3.2

Added Online script for genet.device

Added Emu68-Updater by Shaytan so a user can check and automatically install updates to Emu68 when they are released

Added GUI Version of SMB Config by Shaytan

Added GUI version of Wifi Config by Shaytan

Added AreWeOnline by TomCat

Added additional software from Aminet to support the above (CLICon, aget) (cg)



[Meldung: 26. Jul. 2025, 22:56] [Kommentare: 0]

[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]

