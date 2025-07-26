amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
.
.

27.Jul.2025



 MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 26.07.2025
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 26.07.2025 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
SDL3-3.2.18.lha           Development/Library       Simple Directmedia Laye...
mirrorcopy-src-2.5.lha    Development/Sources       Source code for MirrorC...
mirrorcheck-src-1.0.lha   Development/Sources       Source code for MirrorC...
RetroArch-Cores.lha       Emulation                 Cores for RetroArch
Doom64EX-Plus_4.2.0.1.lha Games/Shoot3D             An improved modern vers...
Iris_1.47.lha             MorphOS-update            Iris, the MorphOS email...
Wayfarer_10.4.lha         MorphOS-update            Wayfarer is the latest ...
VAMP_3.25.lha             Multimedia                A Multimedia Player pro...
(snx)

[Meldung: 27. Jul. 2025, 07:34] [Kommentare: 0]
