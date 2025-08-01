amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
04.Aug.2025



 KI-Chatbot: AmigaGPT 2.8.0
Cameron Armstrong hat mit AmigaGPT ein Chatprogramm geschrieben, das auf ChatGPT basiert. Die Software unterstützt die neuesten OpenAI-Modelle einschließlich der o1-Familie und ist ab AmigaOS 3.1 (einschließlich 4.1) sowie auf MorphOS lauffähig. Sourcecodes des Tools sind separat herunterladbar.

Jetzt ist die neue Version 2.8.0 mit folgenden Änderungen erschienen:
  • Add "Fixed width fonts" item in the "View" menu to toggle fixed width fonts for the chat input and chat output
  • Add "User text alignment" and "Assistant text alignment" items in the "View" menu to set the alignment of user and assistant messages in the chat
Download: AmigaGPT.lha (2,26 MB) (dr)

[Meldung: 04. Aug. 2025, 05:59] [Kommentare: 0]
