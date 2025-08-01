|04.Aug.2025
| KI-Chatbot: AmigaGPT 2.8.0
Cameron Armstrong hat mit AmigaGPT ein Chatprogramm geschrieben, das auf ChatGPT basiert. Die Software unterstützt die neuesten OpenAI-Modelle einschließlich der o1-Familie und ist ab AmigaOS 3.1 (einschließlich 4.1) sowie auf MorphOS lauffähig. Sourcecodes des Tools sind separat herunterladbar.
Jetzt ist die neue Version 2.8.0 mit folgenden Änderungen erschienen:
Download: AmigaGPT.lha (2,26 MB) (dr)
- Add "Fixed width fonts" item in the "View" menu to toggle fixed width fonts for the chat input and chat output
- Add "User text alignment" and "Assistant text alignment" items in the "View" menu to set the alignment of user and assistant messages in the chat
