|15.Sep.2025
| 8-/16-Bit-Emulator für macOS: Clock Signal V2025-09-14
Thomas Hartes Clock Signal ist ein möglichst unsichtbarer Multiplattformemulator für macOS und unixkompatible Systeme. Ziel des Programmierers ist es, dass sich der Benutzer überhaupt nicht mit dem Emulator und seiner Konfiguration befassen muss, sondern die jeweilige Software direkt gestartet wird. Unterstützt werden eine Reihe von 8- und 16-Bit-Systemen, daneben existiert auch eine Amiga-Emulation. Änderungen der aktuellen Version:
(dr)
- corrects palette selection in 1bpp modes and improves timing slightly, while also bringing it into the club of machines that automatically reload tapes/disks/etc if they change outside of the emulator on macOS;
- makes various minor improvements to PC emulation;
- corrects an error with automatic typing into the ZX80 and ZX81.
[Kommentare: 0]
