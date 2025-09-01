|16.Sep.2025
| Cross-Compiler/Assembler: Calypsi 5.12
"Calypsi" ist eine Sammlung von Compilern und Assemblern, die unter Windows, Linux und macOS laufen und Code für verschiedene Retro-Plattformen erzeugen können - unterstützt werden u.a. 6502- und 68000-Prozessoren. Obwohl das Projekt bei Github beheimatet ist, sind die Quelltexte nicht frei verfügbar und die Nutzung der Tools nur für private Zwecke gestattet. Änderungen in Version 5.12:
News
Corrections
- 65816: Adds support for Super Nintendo Entertainment System with --target=SNES option. When enabled the code generator will utilize the hardware multiplier and divider. By default the PPU multiplier is also used, unless the option --no-ppu-mul is specified.
(nba)
- Fixed a problem with initializing a static array with a string literal causing an internal error.
- Fix an internal error related to initializing a char array with a string literal surrounded by redundant curly braces.
- Fixed a register spill issue that in some rare situations could omit doing the spill operation.
- 65816: Fixed a problem accessing the upper byte of a 16-bit value read from a memory location resulting in that it read the value from the following location.
- 68000: Correct installation directories A2560K and A2560U targets so that header file can be found.
[Meldung: 16. Sep. 2025, 18:44] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]