16.Sep.2025









Cross-Compiler/Assembler: Calypsi 5.12

"Calypsi" ist eine Sammlung von Compilern und Assemblern, die unter Windows, Linux und macOS laufen und Code für verschiedene Retro-Plattformen erzeugen können - unterstützt werden u.a. 6502- und 68000-Prozessoren. Obwohl das Projekt bei Github beheimatet ist, sind die Quelltexte nicht frei verfügbar und die Nutzung der Tools nur für private Zwecke gestattet. Änderungen in Version 5.12:



News 65816: Adds support for Super Nintendo Entertainment System with --target=SNES option. When enabled the code generator will utilize the hardware multiplier and divider. By default the PPU multiplier is also used, unless the option --no-ppu-mul is specified. Corrections Fixed a problem with initializing a static array with a string literal causing an internal error.

Fix an internal error related to initializing a char array with a string literal surrounded by redundant curly braces.

Fixed a register spill issue that in some rare situations could omit doing the spill operation.

65816: Fixed a problem accessing the upper byte of a 16-bit value read from a memory location resulting in that it read the value from the following location.

68000: Correct installation directories A2560K and A2560U targets so that header file can be found. (nba)



