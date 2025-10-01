amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
04.Okt.2025
Darren Coiles (ANF)


 Amiga E Compiler: E-VO 3.9.1
"E-VO Amiga E Compiler" ist ein Derivat des ursprünglichen E-Compilers von Wouter van Oortmerssen, das neue Funktionen, Fehlerkorrekturen und Optimierungen ergänzt. Neuerungen in Version 3.9.1:
  • Fixed issue with TextF function crashing
  • Add cheeck for declaring exported variable that references a private object
  • Added support for PTR to imported object types in modules
  • Fixed issue with BYTE and WORD declarations followed by comma
  • Array of char/int/long etc declared in module caused crash
  • Array of object declared in module was not allocated the correct amount of stack space
  • Added NOPROGRESS command line switch to disable printing of progress line numbers during compilation
  • Updated to module format version 16
  • Added EVO_3_9_1 define
  • FindModule wasn't displaying PTR types correctly in older module versions
  • FindModule was showing signed / unsigned types reversed
  • FindModule: Add support for PTR to imported object types
  • FindModule: updated to more correctly handle private objects and private globals
  • ShowModule wasn't displaying PTR types correctly in older module versions
  • ShowModule was showing signed / unsigned types reversed
  • ShowModule: Add support for PTR to imported object types
  • ShowModule: updated to more correctly handle private objects and private globals
  • Added version string to FindModule
  • Fixed installer script incorrectly removing assigns
  • Updated module libraries/cybergraphics.m
(cg)

[Meldung: 04. Okt. 2025, 21:36] [Kommentare: 0]
