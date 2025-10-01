|04.Okt.2025
"E-VO Amiga E Compiler" ist ein Derivat des ursprünglichen E-Compilers von Wouter van Oortmerssen, das neue Funktionen, Fehlerkorrekturen und Optimierungen ergänzt. Neuerungen in Version 3.9.1:
- Fixed issue with TextF function crashing
- Add cheeck for declaring exported variable that references a private object
- Added support for PTR to imported object types in modules
- Fixed issue with BYTE and WORD declarations followed by comma
- Array of char/int/long etc declared in module caused crash
- Array of object declared in module was not allocated the correct amount of stack space
- Added NOPROGRESS command line switch to disable printing of progress line numbers during compilation
- Updated to module format version 16
- Added EVO_3_9_1 define
- FindModule wasn't displaying PTR types correctly in older module versions
- FindModule was showing signed / unsigned types reversed
- FindModule: Add support for PTR to imported object types
- FindModule: updated to more correctly handle private objects and private globals
- ShowModule wasn't displaying PTR types correctly in older module versions
- ShowModule was showing signed / unsigned types reversed
- ShowModule: Add support for PTR to imported object types
- ShowModule: updated to more correctly handle private objects and private globals
- Added version string to FindModule
- Fixed installer script incorrectly removing assigns
- Updated module libraries/cybergraphics.m
