04.Okt.2025

Amiga E Compiler: E-VO 3.9.1

"E-VO Amiga E Compiler" ist ein Derivat des ursprünglichen E-Compilers von Wouter van Oortmerssen, das neue Funktionen, Fehlerkorrekturen und Optimierungen ergänzt. Neuerungen in Version 3.9.1: Fixed issue with TextF function crashing

Add cheeck for declaring exported variable that references a private object

Added support for PTR to imported object types in modules

Fixed issue with BYTE and WORD declarations followed by comma

Array of char/int/long etc declared in module caused crash

Array of object declared in module was not allocated the correct amount of stack space

Added NOPROGRESS command line switch to disable printing of progress line numbers during compilation

Updated to module format version 16

Added EVO_3_9_1 define

FindModule wasn't displaying PTR types correctly in older module versions

FindModule was showing signed / unsigned types reversed

FindModule: Add support for PTR to imported object types

FindModule: updated to more correctly handle private objects and private globals

ShowModule wasn't displaying PTR types correctly in older module versions

ShowModule was showing signed / unsigned types reversed

ShowModule: Add support for PTR to imported object types

ShowModule: updated to more correctly handle private objects and private globals

Added version string to FindModule

Fixed installer script incorrectly removing assigns

Updated module libraries/cybergraphics.m (cg)



