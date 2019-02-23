|24.Feb.2019
|MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 23.02.2019
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 23.02.2019 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
Shorten_3.6.1.lha Audio/Encoder A popular losless audio...
Universe-NoSyncIsBack.lha Demoscene Demo released at IGDRP2...
MUIColorizer_0.8-src.lha Development/Sources MUIColorizer_0.8-src.lha
Vim_8.1.932-src.lha Development/Sources A highly configurable t...
Iris_beta49.lha Email New email client suppor...
JumpNBump_1.51.lha Games/Platform This is a game for the ...
OpenSyobonAction.lha Games/Platform Syobon Action, a Mario ...
MUIColorizer_1.1.lha Graphics/Tools A simple tools to chang...
iConecta_3.10.lha Network/Wifi A little and easy tool ...
PerCIMan_0.4.lha Office/Organizer A program to manage con...
Screenshot8.jpeg Screenshots Screenshot realised by ...
InstallerLG_0.1.0a34.lha System/Shell Commodore Installer rep...
Vim_8.1.932.lha Text/Edit A highly configurable t...
(snx)
