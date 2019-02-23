amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
 MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 23.02.2019
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 23.02.2019 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
Shorten_3.6.1.lha         Audio/Encoder             A popular losless audio...
Universe-NoSyncIsBack.lha Demoscene                 Demo released at IGDRP2...
MUIColorizer_0.8-src.lha  Development/Sources       MUIColorizer_0.8-src.lha
Vim_8.1.932-src.lha       Development/Sources       A highly configurable t...
Iris_beta49.lha           Email                     New email client suppor...
JumpNBump_1.51.lha        Games/Platform            This is a game for the ...
OpenSyobonAction.lha      Games/Platform            Syobon Action, a Mario ...
MUIColorizer_1.1.lha      Graphics/Tools            A simple tools to chang...
iConecta_3.10.lha         Network/Wifi              A little and easy tool ...
PerCIMan_0.4.lha          Office/Organizer          A program to manage con...
Screenshot8.jpeg          Screenshots               Screenshot realised by ...
InstallerLG_0.1.0a34.lha  System/Shell              Commodore Installer rep...
Vim_8.1.932.lha           Text/Edit                 A highly configurable t...
(snx)

