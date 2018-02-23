|24.Feb.2019
|Aminet-Uploads bis 23.02.2018
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 23.02.2019 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
NetPrinterItaCat.lha comm/tcp 11K Italian catalog for NetPrinte...
PLATOTermAmiga.adf comm/term 880K 68k Terminal program to access PL...
embed_private_strings... dev/gcc 4K 68k Private strings in C code, gc...
Interplay_Sourcecode.zip disk/cdrom 457K Interplay - Source Code
Exult_AGA.lha game/role 50M 68k Amiga AGA port of Exult
Exult_RTG.lha game/role 50M 68k Amiga RTG port of Exult
AmiSpear_AGA.lha game/shoot 3.7M 68k Amiga port of Spear of Destiny
AmiWolf_AGA.lha game/shoot 3.8M 68k Amiga port of Wolfenstein 3D
AmiWolf_ECS.lha game/shoot 3.8M 68k Amiga port of Wolfenstein 3D
AmiWolf_RTG.lha game/shoot 3.8M 68k Amiga port of Wolfenstein 3D
duke3d_wrangler.lha game/shoot 1.0M WOS Duke Nukem 3D for AmigaOS3 + ...
Stratagus.lha game/strat 23M WOS Realtime strategy game engine
AmiArcadia.lha misc/emu 4.2M 68k Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadia_OS4.lha misc/emu 4.6M OS4 Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha misc/emu 4.5M MOS Signetics-based machines emul...
DOSBox_AGA.lha misc/emu 1.9M 68k Amiga port of DOSBox v0.74
DOSBox_RTG.lha misc/emu 1.9M 68k Amiga port of DOSBox v0.74
DiskMaster27ItaCat.lha util/dir 10K Italian catalog for DiskMaste...
AmiSSL-4.3.lha util/libs 6.4M OS4 OpenSSL as an Amiga shared li...
DiskMaster27ItaCat.lha util/libs 10K Italian catalog for DiskMaste...
ADiffView.lha util/misc 37K 68k A graphical file compare / di...
SysSpeedItaCat.lha util/moni 11K Italian catalog for SysSpeed ...
InstallerLG.i386-aros... util/sys 98K x86 Commodore Installer replacement
InstallerLG.ppc-morph... util/sys 129K MOS Commodore Installer replacement
InstallerLG.src.lha util/sys 2.1M Commodore Installer replacement
AnalogClock.lha util/wb 34K 68k Analog clock for all the Clas...
(snx)
[Meldung: 24. Feb. 2019, 20:14] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]