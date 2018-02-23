amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
24.Feb.2019



 Aminet-Uploads bis 23.02.2018
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 23.02.2019 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
NetPrinterItaCat.lha     comm/tcp   11K       Italian catalog for NetPrinte...
PLATOTermAmiga.adf       comm/term  880K  68k Terminal program to access PL...
embed_private_strings... dev/gcc    4K    68k Private strings in C code, gc...
Interplay_Sourcecode.zip disk/cdrom 457K      Interplay - Source Code
Exult_AGA.lha            game/role  50M   68k Amiga AGA port of Exult
Exult_RTG.lha            game/role  50M   68k Amiga RTG port of Exult
AmiSpear_AGA.lha         game/shoot 3.7M  68k Amiga port of Spear of Destiny
AmiWolf_AGA.lha          game/shoot 3.8M  68k Amiga port of Wolfenstein 3D
AmiWolf_ECS.lha          game/shoot 3.8M  68k Amiga port of Wolfenstein 3D
AmiWolf_RTG.lha          game/shoot 3.8M  68k Amiga port of Wolfenstein 3D
duke3d_wrangler.lha      game/shoot 1.0M  WOS Duke Nukem 3D for AmigaOS3 + ...
Stratagus.lha            game/strat 23M   WOS Realtime strategy game engine
AmiArcadia.lha           misc/emu   4.2M  68k Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadia_OS4.lha       misc/emu   4.6M  OS4 Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha        misc/emu   4.5M  MOS Signetics-based machines emul...
DOSBox_AGA.lha           misc/emu   1.9M  68k Amiga port of DOSBox v0.74
DOSBox_RTG.lha           misc/emu   1.9M  68k Amiga port of DOSBox v0.74
DiskMaster27ItaCat.lha   util/dir   10K       Italian catalog for DiskMaste...
AmiSSL-4.3.lha           util/libs  6.4M  OS4 OpenSSL as an Amiga shared li...
ADiffView.lha            util/misc  37K   68k A graphical file compare / di...
SysSpeedItaCat.lha       util/moni  11K       Italian catalog for SysSpeed ...
InstallerLG.i386-aros... util/sys   98K   x86 Commodore Installer replacement
InstallerLG.ppc-morph... util/sys   129K  MOS Commodore Installer replacement
InstallerLG.src.lha      util/sys   2.1M      Commodore Installer replacement
AnalogClock.lha          util/wb    34K   68k Analog clock for all the Clas...
[Meldung: 24. Feb. 2019, 20:14]
