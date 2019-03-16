|17.Mär.2019
|MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 16.03.2019
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 16.03.2019 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
Grimorum_1.9.lha Games/Role/EasyRPG games Game for EasyRPG Player
TheKidnappingOfPrinces... Games/Role/EasyRPG games Game for EasyRPG Player
GrimpsSqueakingOfTheDe... Games/Role/EasyRPG games A funny action adventur...
Deark_1.5.0.lha Files/Archive Extracting data from va...
yWeather_1.21.lha System/Ambient/Screenbar Show weather infos in s...
Coque_1.0.0.lha Games/Misc A minigame for small kids.
GrimoriumPDF_2.0.lha Office/Show A program made with Hol...
cabextract_1.9.1.lha Files/Archive Tool to extract Microso...
myCatalog_3.3.zip Office/Database Manage your favorite co...
AmiArcadia_25.12.lha Emulation A Signetics-based machi...
Libmspack_1.10.1a.lha Development/Library Microsoft packing libra...
(snx)
