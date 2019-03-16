amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
 MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 16.03.2019
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 16.03.2019 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
Grimorum_1.9.lha          Games/Role/EasyRPG games  Game for EasyRPG Player
TheKidnappingOfPrinces... Games/Role/EasyRPG games  Game for EasyRPG Player
GrimpsSqueakingOfTheDe... Games/Role/EasyRPG games  A funny action adventur...
Deark_1.5.0.lha           Files/Archive             Extracting data from va...
yWeather_1.21.lha         System/Ambient/Screenbar  Show weather infos in s...
Coque_1.0.0.lha           Games/Misc                A minigame for small kids.
GrimoriumPDF_2.0.lha      Office/Show               A program made with Hol...
cabextract_1.9.1.lha      Files/Archive             Tool to extract Microso...
myCatalog_3.3.zip         Office/Database           Manage your favorite co...
AmiArcadia_25.12.lha      Emulation                 A Signetics-based machi...
Libmspack_1.10.1a.lha     Development/Library       Microsoft packing libra...
(snx)

