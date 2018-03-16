|17.Mär.2019
|Aminet-Uploads bis 16.03.2018
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 16.03.2019 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
MUIbase-4.1.lha biz/dbase 5.1M MOS Programmable relational datab...
myCatalog.zip biz/dbase 8.6M MOS Manage your favorite collections
yWeather.lha comm/misc 230K MOS Show weather infos in screenbar
netio.lha comm/tcp 46K 68k Simple network benchmarking tool
SerialThing.lha comm/term 3.5M OS4 Serial Terminal and Control T...
libmspack.lha dev/lib 1.3M MOS Microsoft packing library (CA...
NoClick.lha disk/misc 4K MOS Multiplatform NoClick enabler
F1GP2019Carset.lha game/data 22K 2019 Carset for F1GP
Coque_MOS.lha game/misc 11M MOS A minigame for small kids
DustDigger.adf game/misc 880K 68k Dust Digger AMIGA version
AmiSpear_AGA.lha game/shoot 1.4M 68k Amiga port of Spear of Destiny
AmiSpear_ECS.lha game/shoot 1.4M 68k Amiga port of Spear of Destiny
AmiSpear_RTG.lha game/shoot 1.4M 68k Amiga port of Spear of Destiny
AmiWolf_AGA.lha game/shoot 1.4M 68k Amiga port of Wolfenstein 3D
AmiWolf_ECS.lha game/shoot 1.4M 68k Amiga port of Wolfenstein 3D
AmiWolf_RTG.lha game/shoot 1.4M 68k Amiga port of Wolfenstein 3D
MasterOfOrion_WOS.lha game/strat 1.1M WOS Master Of Orion remake
ViewLHA.lha gfx/show 8K 68k View a graphics file compress...
AmiArcadia.lha misc/emu 4.2M 68k Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha misc/emu 4.5M MOS Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha misc/emu 4.6M OS4 Signetics-based machines emul...
Family.lha mods/misc 63K Family 4ch Soul/R&B-Ballad By...
cabextract_MOS.lha util/arc 47K MOS Extract Microsoft Cabinet (.C...
Deark.lha util/arc 1.4M MOS Extract data from various fil...
ADiffView.lha util/misc 38K 68k A graphical file compare / di...
