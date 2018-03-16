amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen?]

Vorige Meldung >
17.Mär.2019



 Aminet-Uploads bis 16.03.2018
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 16.03.2019 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
MUIbase-4.1.lha          biz/dbase  5.1M  MOS Programmable relational datab...
myCatalog.zip            biz/dbase  8.6M  MOS Manage your favorite collections
yWeather.lha             comm/misc  230K  MOS Show weather infos in screenbar
netio.lha                comm/tcp   46K   68k Simple network benchmarking tool
SerialThing.lha          comm/term  3.5M  OS4 Serial Terminal and Control T...
libmspack.lha            dev/lib    1.3M  MOS Microsoft packing library (CA...
NoClick.lha              disk/misc  4K    MOS Multiplatform NoClick enabler
F1GP2019Carset.lha       game/data  22K       2019 Carset for F1GP
Coque_MOS.lha            game/misc  11M   MOS A minigame for small kids
DustDigger.adf           game/misc  880K  68k Dust Digger AMIGA version
AmiSpear_AGA.lha         game/shoot 1.4M  68k Amiga port of Spear of Destiny
AmiSpear_ECS.lha         game/shoot 1.4M  68k Amiga port of Spear of Destiny
AmiSpear_RTG.lha         game/shoot 1.4M  68k Amiga port of Spear of Destiny
AmiWolf_AGA.lha          game/shoot 1.4M  68k Amiga port of Wolfenstein 3D
AmiWolf_ECS.lha          game/shoot 1.4M  68k Amiga port of Wolfenstein 3D
AmiWolf_RTG.lha          game/shoot 1.4M  68k Amiga port of Wolfenstein 3D
MasterOfOrion_WOS.lha    game/strat 1.1M  WOS Master Of Orion remake
ViewLHA.lha              gfx/show   8K    68k View a graphics file compress...
AmiArcadia.lha           misc/emu   4.2M  68k Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha        misc/emu   4.5M  MOS Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha       misc/emu   4.6M  OS4 Signetics-based machines emul...
Family.lha               mods/misc  63K       Family 4ch Soul/R&B-Ballad By...
cabextract_MOS.lha       util/arc   47K   MOS Extract Microsoft Cabinet (.C...
Deark.lha                util/arc   1.4M  MOS Extract data from various fil...
ADiffView.lha            util/misc  38K   68k A graphical file compare / di...
(snx)

[Meldung: 17. Mär. 2019, 07:34] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
Vorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Datenschutzerklärung | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1997-2019 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.