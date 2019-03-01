amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
26.Mär.2019



 Emulator: Ausblick auf WinUAE 4.2.0
Wie üblich gibt Toni Wilen wieder einen kurzen Ausblick auf die für die nächste Version geplanten Änderungen an dem bekannten Amiga-Emulator WinUAE. Version 4.2.0 soll im Anfang April erscheinen und die folgenden Verbesserungen aufweisen:

Neue Eigenschaften:

  • uaegfx and Picasso IV Overlay/PIP support.
  • All GUI listviews support column order and column width customization.
  • Custom ROM selection (4 slots) added.
  • Direct3D 9/11 shader embedded config entry support.
  • 68030 MMU instruction disassembler support and other disassembler fixes.
  • 68030 MMU emulation will now also create short type bus error stack frames when possible, matching real 68030 behavior.
  • Windowed mode keeps aspect ratio if CTRL is pressed while resizing.
  • Added debugger invalid access logger (memwatch l).
  • Reject Alt+<some key> Windows system menu key shortcuts. Invalid short cut combinations can generate annoying Windows alert sounds.
  • KS ROM selection supports loading and relocation of hunk and m68k elf executables.

Beseitigte Fehler:

  • Direct3D 11 shader support fixes.
  • CDTV CD drive read/play startup delays adjusted. Fixes Town without no name speech audio track stopping too early.
  • Accelerator board CPU fallback (to mainboard CPU mode) works again.
  • Many video port adapters (which includes grayscale mode and genlock) didn’t support all doubling modes.
  • Minor custom chipset fixes (Small graphics corruption in certain special situations)
  • Moving mouse outside and back to WinUAE window in Magic mouse activated WinUAE window even if some other window was already active.
  • AVI recording with non-standard refresh rate was reset to default if GUI was entered and exited during recording.
  • uae-configuration returned return code 10 even when matching config entry was found.
  • “Add PC drives at startup” enabled and same drive’s root directory also mounted manually: drive was mounted twice. (Introduced in 4.1.0)
  • Genlock transparency didn’t always activate even when genlock emulation was enabled.

Neu emulierte Hardware:

  • Pacific Peripherals Overdrive
  • IVS Trumpcard
  • IVS Trumpcard 500AT
  • ICD Trifecta
  • BSC Tandem
  • ACT Prelude and Prelude 1200
  • Harms Professional 3000
(cg)

[Meldung: 26. Mär. 2019, 00:21] [Kommentare: 0]
