26.Mär.2019









Emulator: Ausblick auf WinUAE 4.2.0

Wie üblich gibt Toni Wilen wieder einen kurzen Ausblick auf die für die nächste Version geplanten Änderungen an dem bekannten Amiga-Emulator WinUAE. Version 4.2.0 soll im Anfang April erscheinen und die folgenden Verbesserungen aufweisen: Neue Eigenschaften: uaegfx and Picasso IV Overlay/PIP support.

All GUI listviews support column order and column width customization.

Custom ROM selection (4 slots) added.

Direct3D 9/11 shader embedded config entry support.

68030 MMU instruction disassembler support and other disassembler fixes.

68030 MMU emulation will now also create short type bus error stack frames when possible, matching real 68030 behavior.

Windowed mode keeps aspect ratio if CTRL is pressed while resizing.

Added debugger invalid access logger (memwatch l).

Reject Alt+<some key> Windows system menu key shortcuts. Invalid short cut combinations can generate annoying Windows alert sounds.

KS ROM selection supports loading and relocation of hunk and m68k elf executables. Beseitigte Fehler: Direct3D 11 shader support fixes.

CDTV CD drive read/play startup delays adjusted. Fixes Town without no name speech audio track stopping too early.

Accelerator board CPU fallback (to mainboard CPU mode) works again.

Many video port adapters (which includes grayscale mode and genlock) didn’t support all doubling modes.

Minor custom chipset fixes (Small graphics corruption in certain special situations)

Moving mouse outside and back to WinUAE window in Magic mouse activated WinUAE window even if some other window was already active.

AVI recording with non-standard refresh rate was reset to default if GUI was entered and exited during recording.

uae-configuration returned return code 10 even when matching config entry was found.

“Add PC drives at startup” enabled and same drive’s root directory also mounted manually: drive was mounted twice. (Introduced in 4.1.0)

Genlock transparency didn’t always activate even when genlock emulation was enabled. Neu emulierte Hardware: Pacific Peripherals Overdrive

IVS Trumpcard

IVS Trumpcard 500AT

ICD Trifecta

BSC Tandem

ACT Prelude and Prelude 1200

Harms Professional 3000 (cg)



[Meldung: 26. Mär. 2019, 00:21] [Kommentare: 0]

[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]

