|Emulator: Ausblick auf WinUAE 4.2.0
Wie üblich gibt Toni Wilen wieder einen kurzen Ausblick auf die für die nächste Version geplanten Änderungen an dem bekannten Amiga-Emulator WinUAE. Version 4.2.0 soll im Anfang April erscheinen und die folgenden Verbesserungen aufweisen:
Neue Eigenschaften:
- uaegfx and Picasso IV Overlay/PIP support.
- All GUI listviews support column order and column width customization.
- Custom ROM selection (4 slots) added.
- Direct3D 9/11 shader embedded config entry support.
- 68030 MMU instruction disassembler support and other disassembler fixes.
- 68030 MMU emulation will now also create short type bus error stack frames when possible, matching real 68030 behavior.
- Windowed mode keeps aspect ratio if CTRL is pressed while resizing.
- Added debugger invalid access logger (memwatch l).
- Reject Alt+<some key> Windows system menu key shortcuts. Invalid short cut combinations can generate annoying Windows alert sounds.
- KS ROM selection supports loading and relocation of hunk and m68k elf executables.
Beseitigte Fehler:
- Direct3D 11 shader support fixes.
- CDTV CD drive read/play startup delays adjusted. Fixes Town without no name speech audio track stopping too early.
- Accelerator board CPU fallback (to mainboard CPU mode) works again.
- Many video port adapters (which includes grayscale mode and genlock) didn’t support all doubling modes.
- Minor custom chipset fixes (Small graphics corruption in certain special situations)
- Moving mouse outside and back to WinUAE window in Magic mouse activated WinUAE window even if some other window was already active.
- AVI recording with non-standard refresh rate was reset to default if GUI was entered and exited during recording.
- uae-configuration returned return code 10 even when matching config entry was found.
- “Add PC drives at startup” enabled and same drive’s root directory also mounted manually: drive was mounted twice. (Introduced in 4.1.0)
- Genlock transparency didn’t always activate even when genlock emulation was enabled.
Neu emulierte Hardware:
- Pacific Peripherals Overdrive
- IVS Trumpcard
- IVS Trumpcard 500AT
- ICD Trifecta
- BSC Tandem
- ACT Prelude and Prelude 1200
- Harms Professional 3000
