31.Mär.2019



 Aminet-Uploads bis 30.03.2019
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 30.03.2019 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
F1GP2019Carset.lha       game/data  23K       2019 Carset for F1GP
TunnelsAndTrolls.lha     game/role  16M   68k Implementation of Tunnels & T...
D1X_Rebirth_RTG.lha      game/shoot 1.9M  68k Amiga RTG port of Descent
MiniKonnex.lha           game/wb    31K   68k Connect all tiles!
MixTiles.lha             game/wb    33K   68k Place tiles of same colour to...
Passage.lha              game/wb    35K   68k Move gates and get to the exit
ViewLHA.lha              gfx/show   11K   68k View graphics files compresse...
Novalight.lha            misc/emu   85K   68k Very fast tape loader for Oric
xpdftools_401_m68k.lha   text/misc  5.0M  68k Tools to manipulate pdf docum...
MMULib.lha               util/libs  718K  68k Library to ctrl the MC68K MMUs
InstallerLG.i386-aros... util/sys   99K   x86 Commodore Installer replacement
InstallerLG.ppc-morph... util/sys   130K  MOS Commodore Installer replacement
InstallerLG.src.lha      util/sys   2.1M      Commodore Installer replacement
(snx)

[Meldung: 31. Mär. 2019, 09:14] [Kommentare: 3 - 31. Mär. 2019, 17:04]
