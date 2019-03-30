|31.Mär.2019
|Aminet-Uploads bis 30.03.2019
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 30.03.2019 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
F1GP2019Carset.lha game/data 23K 2019 Carset for F1GP
TunnelsAndTrolls.lha game/role 16M 68k Implementation of Tunnels & T...
D1X_Rebirth_RTG.lha game/shoot 1.9M 68k Amiga RTG port of Descent
MiniKonnex.lha game/wb 31K 68k Connect all tiles!
MixTiles.lha game/wb 33K 68k Place tiles of same colour to...
Passage.lha game/wb 35K 68k Move gates and get to the exit
ViewLHA.lha gfx/show 11K 68k View graphics files compresse...
Novalight.lha misc/emu 85K 68k Very fast tape loader for Oric
xpdftools_401_m68k.lha text/misc 5.0M 68k Tools to manipulate pdf docum...
MMULib.lha util/libs 718K 68k Library to ctrl the MC68K MMUs
InstallerLG.i386-aros... util/sys 99K x86 Commodore Installer replacement
InstallerLG.ppc-morph... util/sys 130K MOS Commodore Installer replacement
InstallerLG.src.lha util/sys 2.1M Commodore Installer replacement
(snx)
[Meldung: 31. Mär. 2019, 09:14] [Kommentare: 3 - 31. Mär. 2019, 17:04]
