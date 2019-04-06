amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
.
.

07.Apr.2019



 MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 06.04.2019
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 06.04.2019 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
HWP_hURL_1.0.lha          Development/Hollywood/... A plugin for Hollywood ...
Vim_8.1.1099.lha          Text/Edit                 A highly configurable t...
Vim_8.1.1099-src.lha      Development/Sources       A highly configurable t...
RNORadio_1.0.lha          Audio/Players             RNORadio is a GUI based...
MCC_TextEditor_15.52.lha  System/MUI Classes        TextEditor custom class...
Iris_beta54.lha           Email                     New email client suppor...
AnimWebConverter_2.90.lha Graphics/Tools            A little and easy web t...
.
.