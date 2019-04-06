|07.Apr.2019
|MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 06.04.2019
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 06.04.2019 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
HWP_hURL_1.0.lha Development/Hollywood/... A plugin for Hollywood ...
Vim_8.1.1099.lha Text/Edit A highly configurable t...
Vim_8.1.1099-src.lha Development/Sources A highly configurable t...
RNORadio_1.0.lha Audio/Players RNORadio is a GUI based...
MCC_TextEditor_15.52.lha System/MUI Classes TextEditor custom class...
Iris_beta54.lha Email New email client suppor...
AnimWebConverter_2.90.lha Graphics/Tools A little and easy web t...
(snx)
[Meldung: 07. Apr. 2019, 08:12] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]