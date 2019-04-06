|07.Apr.2019
|Aminet-Uploads bis 06.04.2019
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 06.04.2019 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
SteMarRegBlitzSources... dev/basic 11K 68k 12 Stefano Maria Regattin Bli...
HWP_hURL.lha dev/hwood 3.2M MOS The multi-protocol data trans...
SDL_AGA.zip dev/lib 428K 68k AGA port of the SDL audio/vid...
MCC_TextEditor-15.52.lha dev/mui 868K MOS TextEditor custom class for MUI
DiskImageGui.lha disk/misc 46K 68k Mount ADF, ISO and HDF disk i...
ImageMount.lha disk/misc 36K 68k Mount ADF, ISO and HDF disk i...
F1GP2019Carset.lha game/data 21K 2019 Carset for F1GP
Pinacoteca.lha gfx/show 1.9M OS4 browse/view images w/ thumbna...
ViewLHA.lha gfx/show 10K 68k View graphics files compresse...
Golddigger.lha mods/8voic 111K Golddigger LSL Bozza Nova 5ch...
RNORadio.lha mus/play 3.2M MOS Internet radio player
Vim_8.1-i386-aros.lha text/edit 10M x86 The ubiquitous text editor
Vim_8.1-ppc-morphos.lha text/edit 9.7M MOS The ubiquitous text editor
Vim_8.1-src.lha text/edit 15M The ubiquitous text editor (s...
mARK.lha util/arc 47K 68k Simple Gui for LhA, LZX, UnZi...
RandomBackdrop.lha util/wb 7.9M 68k Up to 127 random backdrops wi...
