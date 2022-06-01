24.Jun.2022









Vergrößerungs-Tool: Lupe 2.0 für AmigaOS 3 und MorphOS

Matthias "UltraGelb" Böcker schreibt: "'Lupe' vergrößert fortlaufend einen Bereich des Bildschirms und zeigt ihn in einem Fenster an. Das Fenster ist größenveränderbar und der Vergrößerungsfaktor kann dynamisch angepasst werden. Standardmäßig folgt Lupe dem Mauszeiger und vergrößert den Bereich, der den Zeiger umgibt. Es ist aber auch möglich, dass es einen frei festlegbaren Bereich vergrößert. Es kann Farbwerte des aktuellen Pixels unter dem Mauszeiger und auch dessen Koordinaten anzeigen. Zusätzlich kann ein Raster aktiviert werden. Außerdem kann Lupe IFF und PNG Bilder des aktuellen Fensterinhalts speichern."



Minimale Anforderung sind AmigaOS 3.0 für die AmigaOS/68K Version und MorphOS 3.0 für die MorphOS-Version. Speichern von Bildern im PNG-Format benötigt zusätzlich die zlib.library V3.2. Änderungen der Version 2.0: Created MorphOS specific PNG icon and def_icon.

Reworked the original documentation and made AmigaGuide files from it.

Shows size of scaled area in window title now.

The about window is now asynchronous and won't block Lupe anymore as long as it is open.

Now has a proper $VER: version string.

Added MagicBeacon support to the MorphOS version when an Image has been saved.

Supports screennotify.library now and no longer blocks Workbench/Ambient when these want to reopen.

Lupe can install a DOS notify on its icon in order to reload its tooltypes/config when the user changes some options there. Use ICONNOTIFY if you want Lupe checking its icon for changes.

Added support for MorphOS extended window border gadgets 'Jump Screen' and 'Iconify'.

Added GridColor argument to set the colour for the grid. The argument accepts a hexadecimal number in the format $RRGGBB or 0xRRGGBB. On MorphOS it's possible to also specify the alpha value like GC=$AARRGGBB.

Grid rendering was completely broken on MorphOS. Fixed.

Added PNG saver and respective menu option. PNG saver will save in 24 bit and won't save any alpha channel.

Fixed true colour 24 bit IFF saver. Always only saved first 8 rows, failed on certain widths and didn't allocate bitmaps properly.

Now uses wbmessage instead of Cli() to determine where it was started from.

Added mouse wheel support to adjust scale factor.

The Lupe window can be resized now by a fixed size step (the initial innerwidth/height is used) by pressing CTRL + cursor keys.

Removed CurrentDir() stuff from saveiff(). Just using complete filename for Open() now.

Some internal changes to argument parsing.

Added IgnoreLupeWindow option. When enabled the Lupe window itself won't show up in the scaled bitmap anymore. This option requires MorphOS and Compositing enabled.

Lupe won't try to jump to screens with no default title and no screen title anymore. Fixes the problem with JumpToActiveScreen and MorphOS blanker not being able to close its blanker screen when lupe jumped onto it.

Added BeginRefresh()/EndRefresh() fixing the refresh problem with window borders on MorphOS after resizing the Lupe window.

Pubscreenlist traversal could access illegal memory. Fixed.

Ported C source code to E. (dr)



