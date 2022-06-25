|26.Jun.2022
| AROS-Archives-Uploads bis 25.06.2022
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 25.06.2022 den AROS-Archiven hinzugefügt:
mpega.i386-aros.zip dev/lib 71kb include files for mpega.library
devtoolmsdos.zip dev/mis 38Mb Create with dosbox your game easily
whatiff1.05.lha doc/mis 494kb Magazine AmigaGuide Format June ...
nmtm.lzx gam/adv 26Mb Point and click adventure game
sieteymedia.lha gam/car 4Mb The Siete y Media card game.
zunepaint.i386-aros.zip gra/edi 530kb Bitmap paint with additional eff...
crono_aros.lha gra/mis 4Mb Generator of printable calendars
(snx)
