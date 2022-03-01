30.Jun.2022









Programmiersprache: AmiBlitz 3.9.3

Ende März wurde die neue Hauptversion 3.9.0 der Programmiersprache AmiBlitz veröffentlicht. Gestern wurde mit der Version 3.9.3 ein drittes Update mit Fehlerbehebungen veröffentlicht. Änderungen: fixed a bug that the current directory was not set for the executable when "Compile&Run"

fixed a window refresh bug on AmigaOS3.2 when window was moved out of screen

fixed a source corruption bug if one clicked in a non existing line (after end of source)

fixed a possible crash when doing copy&paste

fixed: togglestate of menuentry "generate debug code" was sometimes wrong

fixed: console window was not opened at own screen, even if the option was set

fixed: changes to current sourceline were forgotten if menu item was selected or user clicked somewhere in source

fixed a bug in "screenslib" that always tried to open "cybergraphics.library" even on Kick <3.0-systems

changed behaviour of "wzlib": lack of wizard.library will not crash at startup

therefore Amiblitz3 will not crash at startup anymore, if wizard.library is not found

changed: finally the full rewrite of the eventloop has been completed

removed file extention for displaying blitzlibs-list (Library Browser)

added display of decimal offset values (Definition Browser)

changed: PEDs messages are now displayed in source window, not at screen bar Darüberhinaus wurden die Dokumentation und Beispiele überarbeitet: updated documentation drawers

updated autodoc for graphics.library

added documentation for RndSeed-command to vallib.guide

added some lib-sources from UltimateBlitz3-distribution (internal)

added some code examples from original Blitz2-manual

