|02.Jul.2022
David Brunet (ANF)
| Neue Artikel auf der Obligement-Webseite
In den letzten zwei Monaten wurde die Webseite des französischen AmigaOS- und MorphOS-Magazins Obligement um die untenstehenden Beiträge erweitert. Übersetzungen in andere Sprachen sind stets willkommen, Interessenten wenden sich bitte an David 'Daff' Brunet.
(dr)
- May/June 2022 news.
- News : Apollo, revive the Amiga.
- Old articles from Joystick 45 to 48:
- News: Cryo, always more innovative
- News: FMV, put a video recorder in your machine
- Report: Supergames Show 1993, Review of Blues Brothers Jukebox Adventures, Review of Campaign 2
- News: Core Design speeds up, Review of Arabian Nights [CD32], Review of Cool Spot, Interview with David Pleasance, Review of Hero Quest 2: Legacy Of Sorasil, Review of Microcosm, Interview with Jeremy San, Review of Liberation: Captive 2, etc.
- Interview with Urban Muller (Aminet, from 1995).
- Interview with David Newman (musician).
- Review of MorphOS 3.17.
- File: AltiVec.
- File: history of Dynabyte.
- File: the Amiga on TV and in movies (update).
- File: Ramrod, an unpublished game.
- Point of view: the Amiga'89 show and following.
- Programming: an introduction to the PowerPC assembler on MorphOS.
- Special quiz on the characters of Amiga video games.
[Meldung: 02. Jul. 2022, 07:58]
