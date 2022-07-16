|17.Jul.2022
| OS4Depot-Uploads bis 16.07.2022
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 16.07.2022 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
seq.lha aud/mis 421kb 4.0 MIDI sequencer
amiarcadia.lha emu/gam 5Mb 4.0 Signetics-based machines emulator
powerpacker_library.lha lib/mis 40kb 4.0 recreation of powerpacker.librar...
fonttester.lha uti/tex 2Mb 4.0 Tool to test the fonts installed...
ppmore2tool.lha uti/tex 16kb 4.0 Unpack powerpacked text files, a...
wet_update.lha uti/wor 289kb 4.0 Wet weather software v6.9 patch
amitube.lha vid/pla 1Mb 4.0 Direct stream and download YouTu...
(snx)
[Meldung: 17. Jul. 2022, 09:22] [Kommentare: 0]
