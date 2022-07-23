amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen?]

Vorige Meldung >
24.Jul.2022



 Aminet-Uploads bis 23.07.2022
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 23.07.2022 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
c2n.lha                  comm/misc  129K  MOS Decoder and encoder for tape ...
c2nload.lha              comm/misc  62K   MOS Load files to 8-bit computers...
cbmlink.lha              comm/misc  215K  MOS Remote management for CBM com...
AmiGemini.lha            comm/net   147K  68k Gemini + Spartan browser
Axel30th.lha             demo/misc  472K  68k Celebration of the splendid A...
COP.lha                  dev/debug  165K  68k Low Level Debugger
Hunk.lha                 dev/misc   144K  68k Editor for hunk structure of ...
RNOPDF.lha               gfx/show   5.7M  MOS Compact PDF viewer
RNOPDF_OS3.lha           gfx/show   15M   WOS Compact PDF viewer
RNOPDF_OS4.lha           gfx/show   6.5M  OS4 Compact PDF viewer
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha        misc/emu   4.9M  MOS Signetics-based machines emul...
UAEQLKickROM.zip         misc/emu   53K       Kickstart for UAE that boots ...
abandonmi2.lha           pix/gicon  382M      Another abandon icon set for ...
abandonmi2ext.lha        pix/gicon  8.2M      Another abandon icon set AROS...
RNOArchive.lha           util/arc   1.8M  MOS Graphical archive manager
RNOArchive_68k.lha       util/arc   1.5M  68k Graphical archive manager
RNOArchive_AROS.lha      util/arc   1.8M  x86 Graphical archive manager
RNOArchive_OS4.lha       util/arc   2.2M  OS4 Graphical archive manager
VATestprogram.zip        util/misc  700K  68k Versatile Amiga Test Program
ViNCEd.lha               util/shell 860K  68k ViNCEd, the CON: with ^Z & TA...
AWeather.zip             util/wb    1.1M  x86 Desktop weather forecast
(snx)

[Meldung: 24. Jul. 2022, 07:43] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
Vorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Datenschutzerklärung | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1998-2022 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.