Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 23.07.2022 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
c2n.lha comm/misc 129K MOS Decoder and encoder for tape ...
c2nload.lha comm/misc 62K MOS Load files to 8-bit computers...
cbmlink.lha comm/misc 215K MOS Remote management for CBM com...
AmiGemini.lha comm/net 147K 68k Gemini + Spartan browser
Axel30th.lha demo/misc 472K 68k Celebration of the splendid A...
COP.lha dev/debug 165K 68k Low Level Debugger
Hunk.lha dev/misc 144K 68k Editor for hunk structure of ...
RNOPDF.lha gfx/show 5.7M MOS Compact PDF viewer
RNOPDF_OS3.lha gfx/show 15M WOS Compact PDF viewer
RNOPDF_OS4.lha gfx/show 6.5M OS4 Compact PDF viewer
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha misc/emu 4.9M MOS Signetics-based machines emul...
UAEQLKickROM.zip misc/emu 53K Kickstart for UAE that boots ...
abandonmi2.lha pix/gicon 382M Another abandon icon set for ...
abandonmi2ext.lha pix/gicon 8.2M Another abandon icon set AROS...
RNOArchive.lha util/arc 1.8M MOS Graphical archive manager
RNOArchive_68k.lha util/arc 1.5M 68k Graphical archive manager
RNOArchive_AROS.lha util/arc 1.8M x86 Graphical archive manager
RNOArchive_OS4.lha util/arc 2.2M OS4 Graphical archive manager
VATestprogram.zip util/misc 700K 68k Versatile Amiga Test Program
ViNCEd.lha util/shell 860K 68k ViNCEd, the CON: with ^Z & TA...
AWeather.zip util/wb 1.1M x86 Desktop weather forecast
