|27.Jul.2022
| Aiostreams V1.7.4: Skripte für das Streamen von Twitch.tv- und Mixer.com-Videos
George 'walkero' Sokianos hat mit aiostreams ("All In One Streams") Python-Skripte für Zuschauer der Amiga- und übrigen Retro-Streams auf Twitch.tv und Mixer.com erstellt, damit diese sich die Videos auch unter AmigaOS 4 und MorphOS anstatt auf dem PC ansehen können.
Gestern wurde die Version 1.7.4 mit den folgenden Änderungen veröffentlicht:
Download: aiostreams.lha (263 KB) (dr)
- Did a fix in YouTube script to avoid SB videos. This was breaking the video selection.
- Fixed the video throttle in YouTube videos. So now the videos seem to play smoothly.
[Meldung: 27. Jul. 2022, 08:08]
