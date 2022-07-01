amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen?]

Vorige Meldung >
27.Jul.2022



 Aiostreams V1.7.4: Skripte für das Streamen von Twitch.tv- und Mixer.com-Videos
George 'walkero' Sokianos hat mit aiostreams ("All In One Streams") Python-Skripte für Zuschauer der Amiga- und übrigen Retro-Streams auf Twitch.tv und Mixer.com erstellt, damit diese sich die Videos auch unter AmigaOS 4 und MorphOS anstatt auf dem PC ansehen können.

Gestern wurde die Version 1.7.4 mit den folgenden Änderungen veröffentlicht:
  • Did a fix in YouTube script to avoid SB videos. This was breaking the video selection.
  • Fixed the video throttle in YouTube videos. So now the videos seem to play smoothly.
Download: aiostreams.lha (263 KB) (dr)

[Meldung: 27. Jul. 2022, 08:08] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
Vorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Datenschutzerklärung | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1998-2022 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.