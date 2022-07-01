amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
.
.

29.Jul.2022



 RSS-Reader: IvoRSS 1.1.1 für AmigaOS 3, 4 und MorphOS
IvoRSS ist ein einfacher, mit Hollywood entwickelter RSS-Reader (amiga-news.de berichtete). Benötigt werden die codesets.library und AmiSSL 4. IvoRSS ist verfügbar für AmigaOS 3, AmigaOS 4 und MorphOS. Änderungen:

Version 1.1.1
  • Fixed crash for uncovered HTML characters
  • Finally, any smallest change of "article" will trigger IvoRSS to show it as unread. But at least left and rigth sides of application will be consistent.
  • Changed a little bit layout to look a little bit better under AmigaOS4
  • Added glow icon for AmigaOS3
  • Created kind of glow icon for AmigaOS4
Version 1.1
  • Reworked parsing in Explore window
  • Downloading is reworked, IvoRSS tracks modified time on server
  • Changed New/Read identification, there are still false positives, but should be less of them
  • Now MUI&MUIRoyale set up to not let labels to explode and break layout
  • More &HtMl_characters; are covered
  • More Amiga related feeds out of the box
(dr)

[Meldung: 29. Jul. 2022, 11:13]
.