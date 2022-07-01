AmigaOS 4: Update des Arena-Shooters 'Blastaway'

Simone 'saimo' Bevilacquas 'Blastaway' (Video) ist ein Arena-Shooter mit 50 Level verteilt auf 5 verschiedene Welten, der spielerisch von Wizard of Wor, graphisch dagegen von The Chaos Engine inspiriert ist (amiga-news.de berichtete).



Wie Simone schreibt, "wurde in letzter Zeit parallel an allen RETREAM-Spielen gearbeitet. Es begann mit dem Ziel, die technisch ähnlichen Spiele für den PC anzugleichen, damit sie die Datenspeicherung auf die gleiche Weise handhaben, aber es geriet bald außer Kontrolle und brachte Einheitlichkeit und Verbesserungen für die Installationsprogramme, die Dokumentation, die Webseiten und sogar für den Code und die internen Dateien - und, was genauso wichtig ist, es brachte auch neue Funktionen!" Änderungen:



29. Juli 2022 Worked on MILESTONE bonus: made notification more prominent by displaying the number of soldiers and/or the points awarded, both in-game and in the arena report screen; fixed handling of multiple milestones reached at the same time (the points awarded were considered by the very same check that decides whether to award those kind of points, thus potentially awarding too many points).

Moved the ALIVE SOLDIERS bonus notification from the last arena end screen to the game end screen.

Changed the design of the DOUBLE and TRIPLE bonuses marks from "x2" and "x3" to "2x" and "3x".

Added glowing to Czywor's eyes.

Simplified data files access code.

Set savedata directory to the game's own data directory also for the Windows installed version (which now is thus identical to the portable version).

Moved configuration file to the program directory.

Renamed savedata file (safe.raw -> safe.dat).

Added to installers code to import previous savedata and clean up leftovers.

Improved/extended manual. 24. Juli 2022 Reworked assignments of the kind *p++ = ... *p ... (as they are miscompiled by some versions of gcc).

Embedded AmigaOS version string in executable. 18. Juli 2022 Added support for thumbsticks, as at times Windows treats D-pads as thumbsticks (this is just to support as many joypads as possible: using real thumbsticks is not a good idea anyway).

Added journey map (at the beginning of each stage, a screen shows the previous stages, the current stage and, darkened, the next stages).

Added FULL GAME bonus (completing the game starting it from the first arena of the first stage awards 50000 extra points).

Added final score in game completion screen.

Touched up instruments volumes and effects in tunes.

Removed the "commercials" showing the other RETREAM games between stages.

Removed donation message from title screen.

Fixed handling of joypad presses and releases (under some circumstances outside of the game, a release could be handled as a consequence of a previous, unrelated press).

Improved/extended manual. (dr)



