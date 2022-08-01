|14.Aug.2022
| Bildbearbeitung: RNOEffects 1.4 für alle Amiga-Systeme
Entwickler 'jPV^RNO' hat aus der Familie seiner RNO-Anwendungen das Bildbearbeitungsprogramm RNOEffects aktualisiert. Die Änderungen:
(dr)
- Images can be saved as AmigaOS, NewIcons, GlowIcons, OS4, PNG, and DualPNG
- icons with configurable properties that include icon type, tooltypes,
- selected image, default tool, stack, position, drawer properties, etc.
- Added the "Freehand" drawing mode
- Added the "Opacity map" effect for creating and inserting B&W opacity map images of alpha channels
- Added the "ARexx" effect to launch ARexx scripts within the program
- Added an example ARexx script
- Better text editing/importing/exporting options for the text drawing effect
- Draw and crop effects can be positioned with the mouse
- Re-designed the line effect and added an arrowhead option
- Added buttons and keys to load next and previous pictures in the directory
- Added the undo levels setting
- Added the redo option
- Removed overlapping keyboard shortcuts for copy/cut/paste operations
- Fixed pathless file arguments
- Safer error handling
- Other changes and fixes
[Meldung: 14. Aug. 2022, 13:35] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]