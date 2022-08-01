14.Aug.2022









Bildbearbeitung: RNOEffects 1.4 für alle Amiga-Systeme

Entwickler 'jPV^RNO' hat aus der Familie seiner RNO-Anwendungen das Bildbearbeitungsprogramm RNOEffects aktualisiert. Die Änderungen: Images can be saved as AmigaOS, NewIcons, GlowIcons, OS4, PNG, and DualPNG

icons with configurable properties that include icon type, tooltypes,

selected image, default tool, stack, position, drawer properties, etc.

Added the "Freehand" drawing mode

Added the "Opacity map" effect for creating and inserting B&W opacity map images of alpha channels

Added the "ARexx" effect to launch ARexx scripts within the program

Added an example ARexx script

Better text editing/importing/exporting options for the text drawing effect

Draw and crop effects can be positioned with the mouse

Re-designed the line effect and added an arrowhead option

Added buttons and keys to load next and previous pictures in the directory

Added the undo levels setting

Added the redo option

Removed overlapping keyboard shortcuts for copy/cut/paste operations

Fixed pathless file arguments

Safer error handling

Other changes and fixes (dr)



