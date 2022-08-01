amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
.
.

28.Aug.2022



 AmigaOS 4.1: SDL 2.24.0 Release Candidate 1
Juha 'capehill' Niemimaki stellt den ersten Freigabekandidaten 1 für die Version 2.24.0 der Multimedia-Bibliothek SDL für AmigaOS 4.1 zur Verfügung, die Programmierern die Entwicklung portierbarer Anwendungen erleichtern soll und von zahlreichen Open-Source-Spielen verwendet wird.

SDL benötigt AmigaOS 4.1 Final Edition und optional OpenGL ES 2.0. Die allgemeinen Änderungen im Vergleich zu Version 2.0.22:
  • New version numbering scheme, similar to GLib and Flatpak.
  • An even number in the minor version (second component) indicates a production-ready stable release such as 2.24.0, which would have been 2.0.24 under the old system.
  • The patchlevel (micro version, third component) indicates a bugfix-only update: for example, 2.24.1 would be a bugfix-only release to fix bugs in 2.24.0, without adding new features.
  • An odd number in the minor version indicates a prerelease such as 2.23.0. Stable distributions should not use these prereleases.
  • The patchlevel indicates successive prereleases, for example 2.23.1 and 2.23.2 would be prereleases during development of the SDL 2.24.0 stable release.
  • Added SDL_GetPointDisplayIndex() and SDL_GetRectDisplayIndex() to get the display associated with a point and rectangle in screen space
  • Added SDL_bsearch(), SDL_crc16(), and SDL_utf8strnlen() to the stdlib routines
  • Added SDL_CPUPauseInstruction() as a macro in SDL_atomic.h
  • Added SDL_size_mul_overflow() and SDL_size_add_overflow() for better size overflow protection
  • Added SDL_ResetHint() to reset a hint to the default value
  • Added SDL_ResetKeyboard() to reset SDL's internal keyboard state, generating key up events for all currently pressed keys
  • Added the hint SDL_HINT_MOUSE_RELATIVE_WARP_MOTION to control whether mouse warping generates motion events in relative mode. This hint defaults off.
  • Added the hint SDL_HINT_TRACKPAD_IS_TOUCH_ONLY to control whether trackpads are treated as touch devices or mice. By default touchpads are treated as mouse input.
  • The hint SDL_HINT_JOYSTICK_HIDAPI_JOY_CONS now defaults on
  • Added support for mini-gamepad mode for Nintendo Joy-Con controllers using the HIDAPI driver
  • Added the hint SDL_HINT_JOYSTICK_HIDAPI_COMBINE_JOY_CONS to control whether Joy-Con controllers are automatically merged into a unified gamepad when using the HIDAPI driver. This hint defaults on.
  • The hint SDL_HINT_JOYSTICK_HIDAPI_SWITCH_HOME_LED can be set to a floating point value to set the brightness of the Home LED on Nintendo Switch controllers
  • Added the hint SDL_HINT_JOYSTICK_HIDAPI_JOYCON_HOME_LED to set the Home LED brightness for the Nintendo Joy-Con controllers. By default the Home LED is not modified.
  • Added the hint SDL_HINT_JOYSTICK_HIDAPI_SWITCH_PLAYER_LED to control whether the player LED should be lit on the Nintendo Joy-Con controllers
  • Added support for Nintendo Online classic controllers using the HIDAPI driver
  • Added the hint SDL_HINT_JOYSTICK_HIDAPI_NINTENDO_CLASSIC to control whether the HIDAPI driver for Nintendo Online classic controllers should be used
  • Added support for the NVIDIA Shield Controller to the HIDAPI driver, supporting rumble and battery status
  • Added support for NVIDIA SHIELD controller to the HIDAPI driver, and a hint SDL_HINT_JOYSTICK_HIDAPI_SHIELD to control whether this is used
  • Added functions to get the platform dependent name for a joystick or game controller:
    • SDL_JoystickPathForIndex()
    • SDL_JoystickPath()
    • SDL_GameControllerPathForIndex()
    • SDL_GameControllerPath()
  • Added SDL_GameControllerGetFirmwareVersion() and SDL_JoystickGetFirmwareVersion(), currently implemented for DualSense(tm) Wireless Controllers using HIDAPI
  • Added SDL_JoystickAttachVirtualEx() for extended virtual controller support
  • Added joystick event SDL_JOYBATTERYUPDATED for when battery status changes
  • Added SDL_GUIDToString() and SDL_GUIDFromString() to convert between SDL GUID and string
  • Added SDL_HasLSX() and SDL_HasLASX() to detect LoongArch SIMD support
  • Added SDL_GetOriginalMemoryFunctions()
  • Added SDL_GetDefaultAudioInfo() to get the name and format of the default audio device, currently implemented for PipeWire, PulseAudio, WASAPI, and DirectSound
  • Added HIDAPI driver for the NVIDIA SHIELD controller (2017 model) to enable support for battery status and rumble
  • Added support for opening audio devices with 3 or 5 channels (2.1, 4.1). All channel counts from Mono to 7.1 are now supported.
  • Rewrote audio channel converters used by SDL_AudioCVT, based on the channel matrix coefficients used as the default for FAudio voices
  • SDL log messages are no longer limited to 4K and can be any length
  • Fixed a long-standing calling convention issue with dynapi affecting OpenWatcom or OS/2 builds
Amigaspezifische Änderungen:
  • Add screensaver control using application.library. Screensaver is disabled by default.
(dr)

[Meldung: 28. Aug. 2022, 17:09] [Kommentare: 0]
.
.