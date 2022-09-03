|ENGLISH VERSION
|04.Sep.2022
| Aminet-Uploads bis 03.09.2022
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 03.09.2022 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
DesignerSP.lha dev/hwood 1.2M HW Designer 6.0 spanish catal... regina-doc.pdf dev/lang 1.3M Alternative REXX interpreter doc REDPILLGameCreator.lha dev/misc 2.7M 68k Game Creator with AGA support spacecadetpinball-aos... game/actio 4.0M OS4 SpaceCadetPinball Magazyn.lha game/think 191K 68k New Sokoban-type game with gf... AmigaBreaks-AutumInKo... mods/misc 191K track by Amiga Breaks - Autum... LN42022Philly.lha mods/misc 18M LN4 2022 Phillipines by HKvalhe LN4Lv6.lha mods/misc 3.5M LN4Lv6 Plane Crash by HKvalhe hippoplayerupdate.lha mus/play 318K 68k Updated HippoPlayer GF4RSID1.zip pix/misc 76K Gradient Fonts for RSI Demo M... GF4RSID2.zip pix/misc 83K Gradient Fonts for RSI Demo M... GF4RSID3.zip pix/misc 78K Gradient Fonts for RSI Demo M... GF4RSID4.zip pix/misc 85K Gradient Fonts for RSI Demo M... GF4RSID5.zip pix/misc 83K Gradient Fonts for RSI Demo M... GF4RSID6.zip pix/misc 86K Gradient Fonts for RSI Demo M... GF4RSID7.zip pix/misc 80K Gradient Fonts for RSI Demo M... GF4RSID8.zip pix/misc 78K Gradient Fonts for RSI Demo M... GF4RSID9.zip pix/misc 82K Gradient Fonts for RSI Demo M... GF4RSIDA.zip pix/misc 83K Grad. Fonts for RSI Demo Make... GF4RSIDB.zip pix/misc 80K Grad. Fonts for RSI Demo Make... GF4RSIDC.zip pix/misc 79K Grad. Fonts for RSI Demo Make... trackfoo_v0_14.lha util/cli 12K 68k Read or Write one track CLI tool aes_v1_20_mos.lha util/crypt 19K MOS AES-256 ECB file encryption C... aes_v1_20_os4.lha util/crypt 27K OS4 AES-256 ECB file encryption C... VATestprogram.zip util/misc 6.8M 68k Versatile Amiga Test Program(snx)
[Meldung: 04. Sep. 2022, 07:58]
