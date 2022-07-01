amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
06.Sep.2022



 Amiga E Compiler: E-VO 3.5.1
E-VO Amiga E Compiler ist ein Derivat des ursprünglichen Amiga E Compilers von Wouter van Oortmerssen. Er fügt viele neue Funktionen, Fehlerkorrekturen und Optimierungen hinzu, einschließlich Objekt-UNIONs, String-Merging, nicht wortorientierte Objekte und vieles mehr (amiga-news.de berichtete).

Soeben wurde die Version 3.5.1 mit folgenden Änderungen veröffentlicht:
  • fix issue with short jump calculations being done incorrect in certain circumstances, causing crashes.
  • fix casing of math ieee functions to match original E modules
  • disable OPT POOL and OPT UTILLIB in legacy mode
  • disable THISTASK, __POOL and UTILITYBASE in legacy mode
  • reinstate [] in immediate list to previous E functionality (a blank 0 item list)
  • fix optimisation issue where MOVE.B (A0),D0 and MOVE.W (A0),D0 followed by TST.L would be optimised incorrectly.
  • fix issue with immediate lists, ListMax() could not be used as the max size was not populated.
  • allow 0 length lists to be created eg List(0)
  • add showhunk source
(dr)

[Meldung: 06. Sep. 2022, 19:38] [Kommentare: 0]
