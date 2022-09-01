amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
.
.

10.Sep.2022



 AmigaOS 4.1: freier AMOS-Interpreter AMOS Kittens 0.8
Kjetil 'LiveForIt' Hvalstrand arbeitet an einem Interpreter, der AMOS-Quellcode unter AmigaOS 4 ausführen kann. Dabei werden einige AMOS-Befehle zwar leicht erweitert, oberstes Gebot sei jedoch möglichst große Kompatibilität zum ursprünglichen AMOS Professional (amiga-news.de berichtete). Der Quellcode ist auf GitHub verfügbar. Änderungen der Version 0.8:
  • Remove the required version 53, for extensions.
  • Fixed sticky key problem, due to missed key up event.
  • Don't allow BLoad to blow up if, bank is not found.
  • Reserve AS - commands fixes
  • Fixed DirFirst$(filename$) problem.
  • Make sure zones are freed, on exit.
  • Mouse Limit, X Mouse, Y Mouse problems fixed.
  • Command Set Font bug fixed.
  • Fixed broken iconify support.
  • Added error requestors.
  • Open requester on errors.
  • Added version string to exe file.
  • Minor improvements to Polygon
  • Improvements to packaging.
  • Fullscreen now has back border.
  • Fixed joystick / joypad, offsets of buttons / axis
(dr)

10. Sep. 2022
.
.