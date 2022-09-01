|10.Sep.2022
| AmigaOS 4.1: freier AMOS-Interpreter AMOS Kittens 0.8
Kjetil 'LiveForIt' Hvalstrand arbeitet an einem Interpreter, der AMOS-Quellcode unter AmigaOS 4 ausführen kann. Dabei werden einige AMOS-Befehle zwar leicht erweitert, oberstes Gebot sei jedoch möglichst große Kompatibilität zum ursprünglichen AMOS Professional (amiga-news.de berichtete). Der Quellcode ist auf GitHub verfügbar. Änderungen der Version 0.8:
(dr)
- Remove the required version 53, for extensions.
- Fixed sticky key problem, due to missed key up event.
- Don't allow BLoad to blow up if, bank is not found.
- Reserve AS - commands fixes
- Fixed DirFirst$(filename$) problem.
- Make sure zones are freed, on exit.
- Mouse Limit, X Mouse, Y Mouse problems fixed.
- Command Set Font bug fixed.
- Fixed broken iconify support.
- Added error requestors.
- Open requester on errors.
- Added version string to exe file.
- Minor improvements to Polygon
- Improvements to packaging.
- Fullscreen now has back border.
- Fixed joystick / joypad, offsets of buttons / axis
