|11.Sep.2022
| OS4Depot-Uploads bis 10.09.2022
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 10.09.2022 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
amoskittens.lha dev/lan 2Mb 4.1 Amos the kitten is amos basic in...
amiarcadia.lha emu/gam 5Mb 4.0 Signetics-based machines emulator
ciagent.lha emu/mis 171kb 4.0 Minimal CIA resources and hardwa...
tbftss.lha gam/shm 2Mb 4.1 The Battle for the Solar System ...
lharchiver.lha uti/arc 5Mb 4.0 Create LhA archives intuitively
(snx)
[Meldung: 11. Sep. 2022, 06:53] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]