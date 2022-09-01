amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
.
.

01.Okt.2022



 Blockorientiertes Kopieren: Device-Streams 2.0.0
Roc Vallès i Domènech hat das ursprünglich von Christian E. Hopps im Jahre 1993 veröffentlichte Amiga-Tool "Device-Streams" zum blockorientierten Kopieren, ähnlich dem UNIX-Befehl dd, aktualisiert. AmigaOS 2.04+ wird benötigt. Die Änderungen:
  • Cleaned up code.
  • Removed SAS/C-isms and updated to build in modern toolchains.
  • Use of 64bit offsets throughout.
  • Safeguards added against 32bit overflow wraparound.
  • Use dos.library for file I/O.
(dr)

[Meldung: 01. Okt. 2022, 06:39] [Kommentare: 0]
.
.