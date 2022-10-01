|02.Okt.2022
| Aminet-Uploads bis 01.10.2022
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 01.10.2022 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
CloudDav_1.6.lha comm/net 501K MOS A WebDav client
Dzon_Demo_Compilation... demo/disk 880K 68k Dzon Demo Compilation Disk 1 ...
Dzon_Demo_Compilation... demo/disk 880K 68k Dzon Demo Compilation Disk 2 ...
tek-transhuman_pachin... demo/disk 2.0M 68k Transhuman / Pachinkoland - G...
wla_dx-mos.lha dev/cross 3.4M MOS 8-bit CPU Cross Macro Assembl...
OsGrind.lha dev/debug 30K 68k Configurable Os argument checker
PatchWork.lha dev/debug 48K 68k Validate library calls with A...
device-streams.lha disk/misc 87K 68k Copy block devices and stream...
device-streams_src.lha disk/misc 33K Copy block devices and stream...
WormWars.lha game/actio 897K 68k Advanced snake/Tron game
WormWars-AROS.zip game/actio 701K x86 Advanced snake/Tron game
WormWarsMOS.lha game/actio 944K MOS Advanced snake/Tron game
WormWars-OS4.lha game/actio 1.1M OS4 Advanced snake/Tron game
F1GP2022Carset.lha game/data 15K 2022 Carset for F1GP
MCE.lha game/edit 3.6M 68k Multi-game Character Editor
MCE-MOS.lha game/edit 3.8M MOS Multi-game Character Editor
MCE-OS4.lha game/edit 4.1M OS4 Multi-game Character Editor
Amdrum.ACEpansion.lha misc/emu 8K MOS ACEpansion plugin for ACE CPC...
AmiVms.lha misc/emu 3.4M 68k Simulates OpenVMS commands
MirageImager.ACEpansi... misc/emu 17K MOS ACEpansion plugin for ACE CPC...
LN4Lv7.lha mods/misc 2.6M LN4Lv7 4ch MED track by HKvalhe
hippoplayerSource.lha mus/play 1.3M HippoPlayer source code
Vim_9.0-ppc-amigaos.lha text/edit 14M OS4 The ubiquitous text editor
Vim_9.0-ppc-morphos.lha text/edit 14M MOS The ubiquitous text editor
Reqtools-Wide.lha util/libs 44K 68k Double Width Reqtools
VATestprogram.zip util/misc 1.9M 68k Versatile Amiga Test Program
UHCGUI-Current.lha util/wb 58K 68k GUI frontend for the UHC-Tool...
