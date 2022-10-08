amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
09.Okt.2022



 OS4Depot-Uploads bis 08.10.2022
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 08.10.2022 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
daplayer.lha             aud/pla 1Mb   4.0 A digital audio player for Amiga
imp3.lha                 aud/pla 40kb  4.0 Do stuff on Amiga!
vasmm68k_mot.lha         dev/cro 240kb 4.0 Portable and retargetable assembler
vasmm68k_std.lha         dev/cro 234kb 4.0 Portable and retargetable assembler
vasmppc_std.lha          dev/cro 199kb 4.0 Portable and retargetable assembler
billyfrontier.lha        gam/act 82Mb  4.1 an arcade style action game
ottomatic.lha            gam/adv 144Mb 4.1 Robot who is given the job of sa...
cromagrally.lha          gam/dri 126Mb 4.1 Wildest racing game since man in...
virtualvoodoojob.lha     gam/mis 2Mb   4.0 This black magic tool to do evil...
augustus.lha             gam/str 3Mb   4.1 Open Source Enhanced port of Cae...
mce.lha                  gam/uti 4Mb   4.0 Multi-game Character Editor
(snx)

[Meldung: 09. Okt. 2022, 08:35] [Kommentare: 0]
