12.Okt.2022



 Verschlüsselungsprotokoll: AmiSSL 5.4 (AmigaOS 3/4)
Das Open-Source-Verschlüsselungsprotokoll AmiSSL wurde auf Version 5.4 aktualisiert und basiert nun auf dem neuesten OpenSSL 3.0.6, das ebenfalls gestern veröffentlicht wurde. Die Änderungen:
  • Updated OpenSSL backend to full compatibility with the latest OpenSSL 3.0.6 (11.10.2022) version, which brings security and other bug fixes.
  • Updated root certificates to latest Mozilla-based bundle provided by https://curl.se/docs/caextract.html dated 11.10.2022.
  • Added a proper Amiga-specific ossl_sleep() function, replacing the default fallback busy wait function.
  • Consolidated all routines that individually open timer.device to instead use a single unified thread-safe solution.
  • File locks on the OS4 libraries are released during initialisation and no longer held until reboot or expunged from memory.
  • Handle setting of Roadshow TCP/IP stack type on OS3.
  • Removed unnecessary multiple openings of dos.library, some of which were mistakenly never closed.
  • Reworked SDK macros for split API functions to better handle when __USE_INLINE__ is not defined.
[Meldung: 12. Okt. 2022, 06:41]
