| Italienisches Print-/PDF-Magazin: Passione Amiga, Ausgabe 10
Das italienische Magazin 'Passione Amiga' ist in digitaler (3 Euro) oder gedruckter (7,50 Euro, über Amazon) Form erhältlich. Die aktuelle Ausgabe bietet auf 48 Farbseiten im A4-Format u.a. die folgenden Themen:
- Videogames reviews: Athanor 2 AGA - The legend of the Birdmen, River Raid Reloaded, None of Us, Minky
- Books reviews: Darkage Software - the story, A Hobbyist's Guide to THEA500 Mini
- Reportage: Passione Amiga day 2022, Amiga 37
- Amiga CD³² special
- Blender course, part 2
- Uncompromising rendering
- AmigaOS 3.2.1 update guide
- Interviews with: Jon Hare (Sensible Software), Federico 'Wiz' Croci (Simulmondo)
- Plus: Games news, Tech news, THEA500 Mini news, Demo scene, New Talents, MailBox
