28.Okt.2022
MorphZone (Forum)


 MorphOS: Webbrowser Wayfarer 4.3
Jacek 'jacadcaps' Piszczek hat die Version 4.3 seines Webbrowsers Wayfarer für MorphOS veröffentlicht, die nun den vollen WebKit WebInspector enthält. Die Änderungen im Detail:
  • Implemented the full WebKit WebInspector
  • Deprecated Eruda
  • Enabled anchor's download attribute
  • Implemented download support for data blobs and data URLs
  • Fixed BigInt64 types in TypedArrays
  • Optimized some TypedArray operations
Download: wayfarer.lha (29 MB) (dr)

[Meldung: 28. Okt. 2022, 07:56] [Kommentare: 0]
