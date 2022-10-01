|28.Okt.2022
MorphZone (Forum)
| MorphOS: Webbrowser Wayfarer 4.3
Jacek 'jacadcaps' Piszczek hat die Version 4.3 seines Webbrowsers Wayfarer für MorphOS veröffentlicht, die nun den vollen WebKit WebInspector enthält. Die Änderungen im Detail:
Download: wayfarer.lha (29 MB) (dr)
- Implemented the full WebKit WebInspector
- Deprecated Eruda
- Enabled anchor's download attribute
- Implemented download support for data blobs and data URLs
- Fixed BigInt64 types in TypedArrays
- Optimized some TypedArray operations
[Meldung: 28. Okt. 2022, 07:56] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]