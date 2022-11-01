02.Nov.2022

David Brunet (ANF)







Neue Artikel auf der Obligement-Webseite

In den letzten zwei Monaten wurde die Webseite des französischen AmigaOS- und MorphOS-Magazins Obligement um die untenstehenden Beiträge erweitert. Übersetzungen in andere Sprachen sind stets willkommen, Interessenten wenden sich bitte an David 'Daff' Brunet. September/October 2022 news.

Old articles from Joystick 55 to 65: Interview with Jérôme Bonaldi and David Gonner Review of All New World Of Lemmings Review of Flink CD32 Interview with Stéphane Picq File: And if piracy was essential Review of Pinball Illusions Review of Sim City 2000 File: Music in video games Review of Alien Breed Tower Assault Review of Cannon Fodder 2 News: Atried Concept my new name is Pearson Review of Fields Of Glory Review of Super Stardust, etc.

Report: Amiga 37.

Interview with Jérôme Senay (editor of Boing magazine).

Interview with Matt Gray (musician).

Review: Wrong Way Driver.

Review: BePlayer 1.4.

Hardware: Furia EC020.

File: History of Trecision (part 2).

Tutorial: Building an AmigaOS 4 cross compiler (Binutils 2.23.2 & GCC 8.3.0) on MSYS2.

Tutorial: Installing MorphOS (update).

DIY: Mounting an HxC SD and a floppy drive in an Amiga 600.

Misc: Irving Gould's villa.

Special quiz on MUI. (cg)



[Meldung: 02. Nov. 2022, 22:59] [Kommentare: 0]

[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]

