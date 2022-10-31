|06.Nov.2022
| WHDLoad: Neue Pakete bis 05.11.2022
Mit WHDLoad können Spiele, Szene-Demos und Intros von Cracker-Gruppen, die nur für den Diskettenbetrieb gedacht waren, auf der Festplatte installiert werden. Die folgenden Installationspakete wurden bis zum 05.11.2022 hinzugefügt:
(snx)
- 2022-11-05 improved: Hunter (Activision) using fast memory, demo fixed (Info)
- 2022-11-05 improved: Devil's Temple (Geezer Games) supports another version, hints and icons added (Info, Image)
- 2022-11-05 new: Bubble Ghost (ERE) done by CFou! (Info)
- 2022-11-05 fixed: Awesome (Psygnosis) QuitKey fixed (Info)
- 2022-11-03 improved: Spitting Image (Domark) imager fixed, 68000 quitkey, new install script (Info)
- 2022-11-03 improved: Running Man (Grandslam) 68000 quitkey, trainer and intro skip added, manual included (Info)
- 2022-11-03 improved: Passing Shot (Imageworks) supports another version, 68000 quitkey, new imager and install script, docs added (Info)
- 2022-11-03 improved: Colorbuster (Indian Software) made 68000 compatibÃle, new install script (Info)
- 2022-11-02 improved: Golden Axe (Virgin) joystick controls improved, more CD32 buttons added (Info)
- 2022-11-02 fixed: Shadow Warriors (Ocean) imager corrected (Info)
- 2022-11-02 improved: Lollypop (Rainbow Arts/Softgold) new imager, access fault fixed, stack relocated, less chip memory required, new install script (Info)
- 2022-10-31 improved: Epic (Ocean) caches enabled, uses fast memory, supports more versions, music fixed, added manual and solution (Info)
- 2022-10-31 improved: Quasar Wars (Light Designs) 68000 support, added 3-button joystick support (Info)
