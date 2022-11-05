|06.Nov.2022
| OS4Depot-Uploads bis 05.11.2022
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 05.11.2022 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
warptiffdt.lha dat/ima 562kb 4.0 TIFF and BigTIFF image datatype ...
warpwebpdt.lha dat/ima 298kb 4.0 WebP image datatype V45.4
libflac.lha dev/lib 2Mb 4.1 Free Lossless Audio Codec
amissl-sdk.lha dev/mis 2Mb 4.0 SDK for AmiSSL
epson_colour_46.lha dri/pri 46kb 4.1 24 bit Epson Stylus Driver for W...
scummvm.lha gam/mis 105Mb 4.1 Run supported classic adventure/...
scummvm-src.zip gam/mis 169Mb 4.1 ScummVM Source
hwp_xlsx.lha lib/hol 1Mb 4.0 Hollywood plugin to create and e...
amissl.lha lib/mis 3Mb 4.0 OpenSSL as an Amiga shared library
sdl2.lha lib/mis 7Mb 4.1 Simple DirectMedia Layer 2
noclick.lha uti/mis 8kb 4.0 Multiplatform NoClick enabler
(snx)
[Meldung: 06. Nov. 2022, 08:04] [Kommentare: 0]
