|20.Nov.2022
| WHDLoad: Neue Pakete bis 19.11.2022
Mit WHDLoad können Spiele, Szene-Demos und Intros von Cracker-Gruppen, die nur für den Diskettenbetrieb gedacht waren, auf der Festplatte installiert werden. Die folgenden Installationspakete wurden bis zum 19.11.2022 hinzugefügt:
(snx)
- 2022-11-18 improved: Wonderboy (Acid Bottle) made 68000 compatible (Info, Image)
- 2022-11-18 improved: Dragons Breath / Dragon Lord (Palace Software) supports another version, new imager, 68000 quitkey, new install script (Info)
- 2022-11-17 new: Tinyus (Abyss) done by Psygore (Info, Image)
- 2022-11-17 new: Barney Mouse (KingSoft) done by Psygore (Info)
- 2022-11-17 improved: Centrefold Squares (CDS) supports another version, manual included (Info)
- 2022-11-16 new: Wonderboy (Acid Bottle) done by CFou! (Info, Image)
- 2022-11-16 improved: Twylyte (Wicked) uses files now (Info)
- 2022-11-14 fixed: Skeet Shoot (Trojan) made working on 68000 (Info)
- 2022-11-14 fixed: Resolution 101 / Hoverforce (Millennium) made working on 68000 (Info)
- 2022-11-14 improved: Artificial Dreams (Maxwell Technology) 2 more versions supported (Info)
- 2022-11-14 improved: Twylyte (Wicked) new install script, 68000 quitkey, 68010 crash fixed (Info)
- 2022-11-14 improved: Hyperion (Black Lengend/Offence software) 68000 quitkey, 68010 crash fixed, new install script (Info)
- 2022-11-14 improved: Sixiang (Kingsoft) supports another version, dma wait and audio volume patched, load hiscores file now (Info)
- 2022-11-14 improved: Locomotion (KingSoft) supports another version, memory requirements reduced, manuals included (Info)
- 2022-11-13 fixed: Spellbound! (Lander Software) random crash due to lack of memory fixed (Info)
- 2022-11-13 improved: The Enforcer (Trojan) VBL interrupt end fixed, trainer fixed and enhanced, 68000 quitkey, new install script (Info)
- 2022-11-13 improved: Starglider 2 (Argonaut Software) uses fast memory, added speed regulation (Info)
- 2022-11-13 improved: Skeet Shoot (Trojan) less chip memory used, enhanced version loaded now, VBL interrupt end fixed, 68000 quitkey, new install script (Info)
- 2022-11-13 improved: Resolution 101 / Hoverforce (Millennium) supports another version, new imager, manual protection removed, 68000 quitkey, manual & colored icons included, new install script (Info)
- 2022-11-13 new: Red41 - The Silent Death (Digital Warp) done by CFou! (Info, Image)
- 2022-11-13 improved: Orbital Destroyer (Trojan) VBL interrupt end fixed, new install script (Info)
- 2022-11-13 new: Hyperforce (Prism Leisure) done by CFou! (Info)
- 2022-11-13 fixed: Hunter (Activision) fixed savegame handling (Info)
- 2022-11-13 improved: Fire Star (Trojan) VBL interrupt end fixed, trainer fixed, 68000 quitkey, new install script (Info)
- 2022-11-13 new: Astate: La malédiction des Templiers (Calypso) done by CFou! (Info)
- 2022-11-13 new: Artificial Dreams (Maxwell Technology) done by CFou! (Info)
- 2022-11-13 new: Alien Fires 2199 A.D. (Jagware) done by CFou! (Info)
[Meldung: 20. Nov. 2022, 07:35] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]