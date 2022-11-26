|ENGLISH VERSION
|27.Nov.2022
| MorphOS-Storage-Uploads bis 26.11.2022
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 26.11.2022 dem MorphOS-Storage hinzugefügt:
RNOInfoScreen_1.8.lha Audio/Players RNOInfoScreen works as ... RNOTunes_1.0.lha Audio/Players RNOTunes is a GUI based... MultiMeedio_1.4.lha Audio/Scripts A script to control man... Chrysalis_3.17r3_Micro... Chrysalis This pack allows you to... PortablE_r6b.lha Development/E PortablE is a recreatio... SDL_2.26.0_Libraries.lha Development/Library All Libraries SDL2 : SD... ncursesw_6.3.zip Development/Library ncursesw (ncurses with ... MorphOS_in_detail_1.1.pdf Documentation/MorphOS An old documentation ab... VICE_2.4.lha Emulation Old version of VICE, an... BootClock_1.30r1.lha Misc A little and easy progr... Stellarium_0.8.2.lha Misc A MorphOS port of Stell... PastePass_2.0.lha System/Utilities A simple passwordmanage... Hexedit.zip Text/Edit View/edit files in hexa... sdop_0.90.lha Text/Misc DocBook XML to PostScri...(snx)
[Meldung: 27. Nov. 2022, 07:39] [Kommentare: 0]
|
