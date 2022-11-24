|27.Nov.2022
| Aminet-Uploads bis 26.11.2022
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 26.11.2022 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
AExplorer_Update.lha comm/net 131K 68k Cloanto Amiga Explorer Update
wla_dx_v10.4.lha dev/cross 7.0M 68k WLA DX - 8-bit CPU Cross Macr...
PortablE.lha dev/e 13M ALL E compiler, r6b (24.11.2022)
AVAGOMouse.lha docs/hard 540K 68k hack Dell mouse for Amiga w/ ...
f1champ.lha docs/misc 74K Statistics of Formula One 195...
nblood.lha game/shoot 1.0M 68k Blood Amiga Port
wcs.lha gfx/3d 1.9M 68k recompiled version of World C...
AmiArcadia.lha misc/emu 4.6M 68k Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha misc/emu 4.9M MOS Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha misc/emu 5.1M OS4 Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiVms.lha misc/emu 3.4M 68k Simulates OpenVMS commands
MultiMeedio.lha mus/play 32K Script to control many media ...
RNOInfoScreen.lha mus/play 12M ALL Music player front-end and in...
RNOTunes.lha mus/play 8.3M MOS Multi-format audio player
RNOTunes_68k.lha mus/play 8.0M 68k Multi-format audio player
RNOTunes_68k_FPU.lha mus/play 7.9M 68k Multi-format audio player
RNOTunes_AROS.lha mus/play 8.3M x86 Multi-format audio player
RNOTunes_OS4.lha mus/play 8.8M OS4 Multi-format audio player
RNOTunes_WOS.lha mus/play 8.6M WOS Multi-format audio player
sdop.lha text/misc 2.8M MOS DocBook XML to PostScript pro...
UHCGUI-Current.lha util/wb 58K 68k GUI frontend for the UHC-Tool...
(snx)
[Meldung: 27. Nov. 2022, 07:39] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]