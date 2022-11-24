amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
27.Nov.2022



 Aminet-Uploads bis 26.11.2022
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 26.11.2022 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
AExplorer_Update.lha     comm/net   131K  68k Cloanto Amiga Explorer Update
wla_dx_v10.4.lha         dev/cross  7.0M  68k WLA DX - 8-bit CPU Cross Macr...
PortablE.lha             dev/e      13M   ALL E compiler, r6b (24.11.2022)
AVAGOMouse.lha           docs/hard  540K  68k hack Dell mouse for Amiga w/ ...
f1champ.lha              docs/misc  74K       Statistics of Formula One 195...
nblood.lha               game/shoot 1.0M  68k Blood Amiga Port
wcs.lha                  gfx/3d     1.9M  68k recompiled version of World C...
AmiArcadia.lha           misc/emu   4.6M  68k Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha        misc/emu   4.9M  MOS Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha       misc/emu   5.1M  OS4 Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiVms.lha               misc/emu   3.4M  68k Simulates OpenVMS commands
MultiMeedio.lha          mus/play   32K       Script to control many media ...
RNOInfoScreen.lha        mus/play   12M   ALL Music player front-end and in...
RNOTunes.lha             mus/play   8.3M  MOS Multi-format audio player
RNOTunes_68k.lha         mus/play   8.0M  68k Multi-format audio player
RNOTunes_68k_FPU.lha     mus/play   7.9M  68k Multi-format audio player
RNOTunes_AROS.lha        mus/play   8.3M  x86 Multi-format audio player
RNOTunes_OS4.lha         mus/play   8.8M  OS4 Multi-format audio player
RNOTunes_WOS.lha         mus/play   8.6M  WOS Multi-format audio player
sdop.lha                 text/misc  2.8M  MOS DocBook XML to PostScript pro...
UHCGUI-Current.lha       util/wb    58K   68k GUI frontend for the UHC-Tool...
(snx)

